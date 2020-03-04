Berry
HSBC's Islas joins Bordier to lead international desk
HSBC Private Bank's Roberto Islas has joined Bordier to lead its new international desk.
Muncaster joins Bordier as commercial director
David Muncaster has joined specialist asset manager Bordier (UK) to lead its commercial activities.
Berry AM to rebrand as Border & Cie
Berry Asset Management is to become Border & Cie (UK) as it adopts the name of its parent company ahead of a UK expansion.
Time to remain defensive
ON ASSET ALLOCATION
Berry's CIO on why the US is the key market to own
Berry Asset Management's Mark Robinson has been increasing exposure to the US market in the view it is unlikely to fall back into recession.