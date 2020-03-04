auditing
Auditing review calls for dividend assurances for investors
Donald Brydon's new report
Audit Office launches investigation into FCA and PRA
The National Audit Office (NAO) has launched an investigation into the new financial services regulatory structure that came into effect this year.
EEA life settlement fund 'overvalued by $100m' - auditor
The auditor of the suspended EEA Life Settlements fund has said the portfolio is worth $100m less than the value recorded in the company's financial statements.
UK Accounting board investigates RSM Tenon audits
The Accounting and Actuarial Discipline board has launched an investigation into the accounting errors discovered at RSM Tenon earlier this year.
PwC fined record £1.4m over bank auditing failure
The UK arm of accountancy firm PwC has been fined a record £1.4m after it failed to discover billions of dollars of client money had been ringfenced improperly at US bank J.P.Morgan Chase.