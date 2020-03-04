asset classes
Alternative investments: what's hot in the current climate?
Range of asset types and strategies
EdenTree's Hepworth reduces fixed income exposure for infrastructure plays
Technological disruption a theme to watch, manager argues
PIMCO adds to GIS fund range with EMs launch
Managed by Pramol Dhawan
Investors seek fixed income and money market funds amid heightened risk aversion
Equity funds see continued outflows
Are infrastructure stocks really 'bond proxies'?
The momentum behind infrastructure equities has slowed over the last 18 months, with concerns over interest rate rises and political factors seemingly undermining the investment case for the asset class.
JPM's Shah: A macro guide to the late cycle
Asset class correlation still remains close to average
Investment Conundrums: Morningstar's Kemp - You have to be thinking about a wider range of scenarios than at other points in the cycle
Dan Kemp, chief investment officer, EMEA at Morningstar Investment Management Europe, said concerns about unattractive valuations across global asset classes and a wide range of possible return outcomes are key drivers shaping the team's current investment...
The Big Question: What are the biggest opportunities and risks for your strategy as we head into the second half of the year? (Part I)
Managers at Investment Week's June Funds to Watch conference share their views on what to expect from the rest of 2017 and beyond.