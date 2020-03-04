Ashcourt Rowan
FCA fines plunge from £905m last year to £20m in 2016
APFA called for redistribution of fines to cover compensation cost
JM Finn poaches investment director from Ashcourt Rowan
Based in London office
FCA fines and bans former Towry adviser for insider dealing in Ashcourt Rowan acquisition
Engaged in market abuse during takeover of Ashcourt Rowan.
Thomas Miller poaches Coles from Ashcourt Rowan
Responsible for intermediary propositions
Ashcourt Rowan investment solutions head exits to join RSMR
Following acquisition by Towry
Polin hires former Ashcourt Rowan colleagues for Sanlam UK roles
Creating overarching business
Former Sanlam UK CEO departs
Leaves after 12 years
In the face of new multi-asset solutions, are multi-managers losing their edge?
Discretionary fund managers and new multi-asset solutions are squeezing the traditional multi-manager model, which cost more and no longer offer anything new. Jon 'JB' Beckett and Stephen Walker debate the issues surrounding the traditional multi-manager...
Polin joins Sanlam Private Wealth as UK CEO
Left Ashcourt Rowan following Towry deal
M&A, new launches, and profit pressure: The top wealth stories of Q2
The second quarter of 2015 proved to be as eventful as the first for the wealth management space, as M&A, bid rumours and restructurings continued to take the headlines.
Towry revives IPO plan after raft of dealmaking
Wealth manager Towry is again considering plans for an initial public offering, according to reports.
Fidelity's Wright: M&A has shrunk options in wealth manager space
Fidelity's Alex Wright has boosted exposure to banks as consolidation in the wealth management sector sees opportunities to invest there dry up.
Ashcourt managing director joins Towry as head of sales
Towry has appointed Ashcourt Rowan's managing director Steve Midgley as head of sales strategy and operations following its acquisition of the firm.
Towry completes Ashcourt Rowan acquisition
Wealth manager Towry has completed the buyout of rival firm Ashcourt Rowan.
Hedge fund 'bad boy' ups Liontrust stake to 10%
Reade Griffith, the hedge fund manager who built sizeable stakes in Ashcourt Rowan and WH Ireland last year, has upped his stake in Liontrust Asset Management to 10%.
Update: Towry profits halve as regulatory costs bite
Wealth management group Towry saw profit more than halve in 2014 as a result of costs relating to acquisitions and "various issues" following discussions with the regulator.
The biggest wealth management stories of the year so far
The start of 2015 has proved to be a busy few months for the wealth management space as firms make acquisitions, hires and expansion plans. Investment Week rounds up the stories you may have missed.
Brewin named as top UK takeover target
Brewin Dolphin has been named as a prime candidate to join the wealth management M&A merry-go-round by broker Liberum Capital.
Towry thwarts rival bidders by hiking Ashcourt bid
Towry has increased its offer for Ashcourt Rowan to £120m, a move which is understood to have been prompted by rival bidders circling the firm.
Trio exit Ashcourt Rowan ahead of Towry deal
Three members of senior staff at Ashcourt Rowan are to exit as its takeover by Towry is finalised.
Frere-Scott joins Ashcourt Rowan as head of funds
Jamie Frere-Scott has joined Ashcourt Rowan as funds director after less than a year as head of research at life insurer Mobius Life.
Towry chief: Independence a possibility after Ashcourt Rowan deal
Restricted advice group Towry is evaluating its house view on structured products and investment trusts following its acquisition of national IFA Ashcourt Rowan, in a move which could see the combined business registered as independent.
7IM owners consider sale of business
The partners of Seven Investment Management (7IM) are considering selling the business, according to reports.
Ashcourt Rowan chief talks up 'scale' ahead of £97m Towry deal
The chief executive of national IFA Ashcourt Rowan has talked of the importance of scale in wealth management as the company awaits regulatory approval for a near-£100m takeover by Towry.