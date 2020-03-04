Ascentric

Royal London-owned wrap platform

Bath-based Ascentric is a wrap platform service available only to financial advisers, offering integrated online viewing and dealing facilities. It allows advisers and clients to aggregate their investments in one location to manage and view their portfolio quickly and efficiently.

The platform removes the need for different product tax wrappers such as ISAs, pensions and insurance bonds by having all of these available via the one platform.

Ascentric allows for the holding of unit trusts, OEICs, equities, bonds (government gilts and corporate bonds), life assurances and cash. The platform also allows advisers and their clients to record assets and/or liabilities such as property, mortgages, loans and life assurance policies.

Ascentric is owned by IFDL, a subsidiary of mutual insurer Royal London.