Artemis High Income fund

Invests in high-yield bonds

 

The Artemis High Income fund is a product of Artemis Investment Management. Launched in September 2002, it is run by Alex Ralph, has £1.3bn in AUM (as of 3 August 2018) and typically invests in high-yield bonds.

How to sustain a higher income through market cycles
Alex Ralph, manager of the £1.2bn Artemis High Income fund, explains her fund's strategy which aims to look 'through' market risks and economic cycles to achieve its target income and capital growth.