Artemis High Income fund
Invests in high-yield bonds
The Artemis High Income fund is a product of Artemis Investment Management. Launched in September 2002, it is run by Alex Ralph, has £1.3bn in AUM (as of 3 August 2018) and typically invests in high-yield bonds.
Artemis' Ralph: 'UK growth will be much slower and real wage growth will ultimately fall….even a soft Brexit will cost the UK'
Alex Ralph, manager of the £1.2bn Artemis High Income Fund, explains why she remains concerned in regards to the outlook for the UK market and has turned her attention to Europe instead.
How is Artemis High Income dealing with the challenges of liquidity and forthcoming macro challenges?
While the Artemis High Income Fund, managed by Alex Ralph, does not adhere to any specific benchmarks, it does instead focus on achieving an 'above average' and relatively high level of income by investing in bonds and some higher yielding equities too....
Are funds focused on higher income, rather than capital growth, more likely to succeed in the current market environment?
As strategies investing in credit for capital growth struggle in today's difficult market environment, Artemis' Alex Ralph explains why the best option for some investors may be to look at strategic bond funds that provide a higher income and an element...
How to sustain a higher income through market cycles
Alex Ralph, manager of the £1.2bn Artemis High Income fund, explains her fund's strategy which aims to look 'through' market risks and economic cycles to achieve its target income and capital growth.
