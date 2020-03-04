APCIMS
WMA chief: What does the future hold for wealth managers?
What does the future hold for the wealth management industry?
APCIMS to rebrand as Wealth Management Association
The Association of Private Client Investment Managers and Stockbrokers (APCIMS) is planning to rebrand as the Wealth Management Association to better reflect its membership.
FCA to scrutinise wealth managers' business models
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to examine wealth managers' and private banks' business models as it establishes a new division to scrutinise the sector.
Contrarian: Heading for adviser model D-Day
CONTRARIAN INVESTOR
IMA, AIFA and APCIMS reject FSCS changes
Industry trade bodies have criticised proposed changes to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) sourcebook, with the IMA calling for a "complete overhaul" of the scheme.
A niche player in a big marketplace
BOUTIQUE FOCUS