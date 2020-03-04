annuity rates
Govt rethinks 'confusing' guaranteed annuity rate valuations
Valuing safeguarded benefits too complex
Friends Life mulls multi-asset offering for platform launch
Friends Life may offer multi-asset funds when it launches its retail platform in April next year, its chief executive has confirmed.
Annuities to 'rebound' to over £10bn by 2023 - research
Annuities will continue to be a substantial part of the at-retirement market in ten years' time, albeit with a smaller market share, research by Towers Watson suggests.
Just Retirement launches one-year annuity after pensions shake-up
Annuity provider Just Retirement has launched a one-year annuity following sweeping pension reforms announced in the recent Budget.
Labour vows to cap pension charges and force annuity broker use
Labour has vowed to push through a pension charge cap and make using an annuity broker mandatory should it win the next general election.
L&G acquires closed annuity firm in £151m deal
Legal & General Assurance Society has acquired closed UK annuity buy-out company Lucida from LCM Holdings in a deal worth £151m.