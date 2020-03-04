Allfunds Bank
Why are female-founded businesses struggling to secure capital?
'Gargantuan challenge'
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Revealed: The shortlists for the UK Platform Awards 2018
Including 'Leading Adviser' categories
Mohan appointed COO at Calastone
Formerly at IFDS and Allfunds
Allfunds launches ETFs on platform for first time
ETF service will be launched on 1 June
Santander agrees sale of entire Allfunds Bank stake
As bank buys back asset management arm
Meet the Investment Influencers: Enrique Pardo of Allfunds Bank
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Enrique Pardo of Allfunds Bank.
Santander buys back asset management arm, mulls Allfunds sale
Becomes sole owner of AM business
Allfunds expands fund research team with GAM hire
Durmaz joining on 1 September
Allfunds poaches ex-RBC director to lead new wealth manager support service
Will support fund buyers with new regulatory requirements
Charles Stanley appoints Allfunds alongside Cofunds
Picked for ability to hold non-sterling assets
IFDS hires ex-Allfunds director Mohan for senior role
Mohan joins as platforms COO
Allfunds recruits UK head following Mohan exit
Platform group Allfunds Bank has hired Simon Shapland to head up its UK and Ireland business, following the departure of UK managing director Stephen Mohan.
Stephen Mohan set to exit Allfunds
Stephen Mohan, UK director at Europe's largest platform group Allfunds Bank, is set to leave the firm, Investment Week understands.
Four strategic bond managers on what could wrong-foot investors
What could wrong-foot investors?
Ex-L&G platform director joins Fidelity as head of fund partners
Ex-Legal & General director of platforms & policy Danny Wynn has joined Fidelity Worldwide Investment in the newly-created role of head of fund partners, Investment Week can reveal.
Allfunds grows fund research in UK with latest hire
Former Morningstar OBSR researcher Chetan Modi has joined Allfunds Bank as a senior fund analyst as part of the group's push to increase its UK-based fund research team.
Allfunds completes UK team with fourth hire
Platform Allfunds Bank has appointed Anna Graziano from technology company Calastone as head of operations and proposition, completing its UK team.
Allfunds' Mohan: We will target wealth managers, not D2C
THE BIG INTERVIEW
Calls for 0% share classes re-emerge as super clean deals disappoint
Stephen Mohan, head of UK & Ireland at Allfunds Bank, has reignited conversations with fund managers and clients about ‘0%' share classes, amid potential changes to VAT rules.
Allfunds poaches ex-L&G platforms director
Allfunds Bank has appointed Danny Wynn, former platforms director at Legal & General, as head of fund groups for UK, Ireland and Middle East.
Allfunds Bank poaches another Cofunds man for UK expansion
Allfunds Bank has poached another Cofunds director, Bradley Lewis, to spearhead its expansion into the UK market.