all companies
Ruffer: Japan offers most interesting equity market risk
Japan is the "most interesting place" to take equity market risk thanks to Abenomics, according to the managers of the Ruffer investment trust.
Glencore execs to become overnight billionaires
Glencore's Ivan Glasenberg is set to become one of Europe's richest men following the commodities giant's record initial public offering.
Newton's Wilmot moves back into banks
Manager of Newton Growth and Income funds ups weighting in financial stocks and cuts back defensives as market cycle rotates
OBSR's top UK fund picks
OBSR's TOP UK FUND PICKS