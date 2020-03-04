Alken
Alken hires head of fixed income research from JPMAM
Nicolas Dubourg joining team
Can European auto stocks recover following a volatile 12 months?
Nicolas Walewski, manager of the Alken European Opportunities fund, analyses the prospects for Europe's auto sector, which has been one of the poorest performers in Europe this year.
Alken's Walewski: How we have been playing the big value shift from commodity producers to consumers
Believes in rebound in technology spending
Will global consolidation continue to boost the auto sector?
While the auto sector has been declining for a number of years, car suppliers are beginning to benefit from global consolidation, says Nicolas Walewski, manager of Alken Asset Management's European Opportunities and Absolute Return Europe funds
Flying higher: Managers back airlines to soar further as oil plunges
Global growth managers predict the rally in airlines can continue into 2015 and beyond as a falling oil price provides a new fillip for the sector.
Alken reopens European equity funds
Equity boutique Alken Asset Management is to lift soft closure restrictions on two European funds next month.
Five stocks powering Alken's European fund
European equities look attractive on valuations grounds and Alken Asset Management's Nicolas Walewski has been hunting for undervalued stocks with high potential returns.
Alken soft-closes long/short Europe fund after strong inflows
Alken Asset Management has soft-closed Nicholas Walewski's Absolute Return Europe fund after the strategy experienced significant inflows.
The three key themes driving Alken's Absolute Return Europe fund
Alken's Absolute Return Europe fund has seen inflows of nearly £700m since the start of the year as investors piled into absolute return products.
