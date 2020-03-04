Aidan Kearney
Kearney and Duce: Our key asset allocation moves for 2013
Aberdeen Asset Management's multi-manager team is backing equities to outperform this year, and is focusing particularly on Asia, with an overweight to the region.
Aberdeen rebrands alternative investment arm
Aberdeen Asset Management has renamed its £24bn alternative investment offering, which includes its multi-manager range, to better reflect strategies within the business.
Aberdeen MMs overhaul Diversified Alpha
Aberdeen's multi-manager team has cut Blackrock's UK Absolute Alpha fund from the Diversified Alpha portfolio after overhauling the underperforming fund.
Aberdeen multi-managers cut US to boost Europe and Asia
Aberdeen's multi-manager team has boosted exposure to Europe and Asia across its equity portfolios in the past few weeks after reducing its US allocation.
Credit Suisse outlines MAG line-up
Group receives approval to convert Incubator fund and will move it into Balanced Managed sector