Advanced Frontier Markets
Global outlook 2019: Opportunities outside the UK
Top foreign sectors to look out for over the year
The frontier market ready to burst onto the EM scene
'Perception differs from reality'
2016: The year the game changed
Both inside and outside the financial services industry, 2016 will be remembered as a major turning point in history.
Wealth managers take profits after frontier markets reshuffle
Fund buyers are taking profits in frontier markets after the recent reshuffle of constituents and a strong run of performance.
Are closed ended funds the best way to play frontier markets?
Chris Kitchenham, director at Walker Crips Stockbrokers, explains why he prefers closed ended funds for accessing frontier markets
ING IM's debt team snaps up Ukraine after sell-off
ING's emerging markets hard currency debt team has increased its exposure to troubled former Soviet state Ukraine following the stand-off in Eastern Europe.
Frontier markets: Too big to ignore
Julie Dickson, equities portfolio manager at Ashmore, says despite a huge growth in the asset class, frontier markets remain an under-allocated asset class.
Threadneedle teams up with South Africa's STANLIB for frontier launches
Threadneedle is to team up with South Africa's STANLIB to launch a range of Africa-focused strategies including a frontier markets fund.
T Rowe Price takes profits on contrarian Iraq debt call
T Rowe Price's emerging market debt team has cut back on its Iraq government debt position, in anticipation of renewed political turmoil in the country.
Rogers: Why I'm trying to invest more in North Korea
Legendary investor Jim Rogers is trying to find new ways to invest in North Korea, having dipped his toe into the market by purchasing stamps and coins from the communist state.
Aberdeen expands bond and property range
Aberdeen Asset Management is launching two bond funds for its Luxembourg range and an institutional property fund investing in European real estate.
Six ASEAN themes to beat a Chinese bear market
China's major equity markets slipped further into bear market territory this week as traders worried about the withdrawal of QE in the US, and slowing Chinese growth.
Franklin Templeton to soft-close Mobius' Frontier Markets fund
Franklin Templeton is set to close Mark Mobius' $2bn Templeton Frontier Markets fund to new clients next month, Investment Week understands.
Are frontier markets worth the risks?
WEALTH MANAGERS