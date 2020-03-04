accountancy
SLA to acquire Grant Thornton advice arm - reports
Sky News reports £30m price tag
Suspended Tesco director returns to post
One Tesco director suspended following the firm's £263m accounting error will return to his job at the retailer.
Embattled Tesco builds £2.5bn warchest
Tesco has created £2.5bn in credit reserves as senior management seek to deal with a £250m accounting error, falling shares, and the potential for ratings downgrades.
UK tipped to be fastest-growing Western economy in 2014
The UK will be the fastest-growing Western economy next year, according to a survey by accountancy firm Grant Thornton.
UK Accounting board investigates RSM Tenon audits
The Accounting and Actuarial Discipline board has launched an investigation into the accounting errors discovered at RSM Tenon earlier this year.
PwC fined record £1.4m over bank auditing failure
The UK arm of accountancy firm PwC has been fined a record £1.4m after it failed to discover billions of dollars of client money had been ringfenced improperly at US bank J.P.Morgan Chase.