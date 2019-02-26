Absolute return bonds

Janus Henderson launches Absolute Return fund for bond team

Bonds

Janus Henderson launches Absolute Return fund for bond team

Will sit in IA Targeted Absolute Return sector

clock 26 February 2019 •
Who triumphed at the IW Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018?

Industry

Who triumphed at the IW Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018?

Winners announced at ceremony in London

clock 06 July 2018 •
Most read
01

Regulation outlook 2022: Impact of past, present and future decisions set to take hold

21 December 2021 • 6 min read
02

'Tis the season (to look after mental health)

21 December 2021 • 3 min read
Trustpilot