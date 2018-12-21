2018 review

Trump, Sainsbury's and Woodford: Investment Week's most read stories of the year

Trump tops the list

clock 21 December 2018 •
Mobius, Richards & Spreadbury: The big-name moves of 2018

Who went where this year?

clock 17 December 2018 •
What were the best and worst-performing funds in 2018?

Tough year for active fund managers

clock 11 December 2018 •
Cost savings, IPOs and senior departures: The key wealth management events of 2018

Which stories dominated the headlines?

clock 07 December 2018 •
