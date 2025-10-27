Partner Insight: MPS personalisation is coming to advisers and their clients

Advice firms are under growing pressure, financially and operationally, and for these reasons, advisers need MPS solutions that make the most sense for their businesses and enhance their relationships with clients.

"Most clients want a certain level of detail, which is critically important to how a client is going to be able to retire and to live the retirement of their dreams," says Aberdeen Adviser's chief distribution officer Verona Kenny.

"It is so important we are providing them with an understanding of how their money is being invested to reach their end goals."

"It's a pretty big decision for an adviser to delegate or outsource the management of investments to a third party," says Kenny, who explains that advisers need to have confidence in their MPS providers that they have the experience, know-how and expertise to run their clients' money.

"And that is where, as a global investment manager, we can tick those boxes," she adds.

Additionally, the MPS provider has a critical role to play in terms of client understanding. This makes personalisation vital and MPS providers are under pressure to facilitate this.

Kenny sees scope for more work, with personalised videos that could be created using clients' MPS data to better engage with them.

She says this is arguably a place where MPS providers should be operating now, and it is an area of focus for Aberdeen: "We have got a proof of concept that we are working with a number of advisers on and focusing on delivering a much more engaging format to end-clients.

Read more on how technology can help ensure clients understand MPS solutions better and why Aberdeen is continuously investing in its MPS ranges. Access the article in our Spotlight guide with Aberdeen.

By filling out the form below you agree to the data protection statement below.