Partner Insight: Experience is crucial when considering MPS

As a major investment manager, Aberdeen has been operating in the MPS space for over a decade, and this heritage has shaped an MPS range designed to help navigate market uncertainty.

A key philosophy that underpins the asset manager's MPS solutions is consistency. Darren Ripton, head of investments at Aberdeen, points to the importance of having tried and tested investment processes as critical to generating returns.

"[This relies on] having a very sensible long-term strategic asset allocation that gives us the structure to place client money in various different asset classes depending on the level of risk and deliver the return that they're looking to achieve over the long term," says Ripton. "It is the cornerstone of how we run money."

Aberdeen uses a robust framework that can be relied upon to help deliver good outcomes for underlying clients. This begins with an overall strategic asset allocation process which matches risk targets to long-term asset allocation, that in turn should provide optimal levels of return.

Tactical asset allocation allows for shorter-term changes – usually between six and 18 months – where opportunities can be best-capitalised upon. Levers, such as tilting portfolios away from moderately overvalued asset classes to those which offer opportunity or changes in fund selection allow the team to manoeuvre portfolios as and when they need to tactically.

"It gives us the flexibility to tilt portfolios in a manner that offers the best opportunities, be that from a style perspective, or being able to move up and down the market cap spectrum" he adds.

Learn more about the team's investment process and why active management is key to powering through uncertain markets

