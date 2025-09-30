Partner Interactive Video: Emerging markets back in favour

With emerging markets outperforming US large cap equities in the first half of 2025, Investment Week's latest interactive Focus video, in association with AllianceBernstein, explores why investors are warming to EM and highlights opportunities in Asia, China, and beyond.

In this interactive video, AllianceBernstein's Sammy Suzuki explores the exciting opportunities in emerging markets – from structural growth in India to Taiwan's surging tech scene – as well as outlining his own approach to mitigating volatility.

