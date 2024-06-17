Friday Briefing: No white rabbits but where was the British ISA?

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 5 min read

“Now, what’s on the manifesto? Man-ifesto”.

Quoting Lucinda Light, and it appears that from the Tories and Labour, not really anything new apparently. This week, the UK was given the rundown of what the next four to five years could look like as almost all the major political parties unveiled their manifestos. Friday Briefing: How Rishi Sunak dealt a blow to investment trusts The Lib Dems, Conservatives, Greens and Labour all outlined their plans for the UK if they gain the keys to Number 10 on 4 July, with Reform UK's pledges due next week. Tackling the two primary parties' declarations and there were, surprisingly, no ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Scottish Mortgage dominates investment trust share buybacks year-to-date

Two people arrested in London on suspicion of running illegal cryptoasset exchange

More on UK

Investor confidence dips in June as global growth remains weak
UK

Investor confidence dips in June as global growth remains weak

2% monthly decrease

Linus Uhlig
clock 20 June 2024 • 3 min read
Core inflation figures 'final nail in the coffin' for hopes of June BoE rate cut
UK

Core inflation figures 'final nail in the coffin' for hopes of June BoE rate cut

'Sticky' core inflation ongoing

Linus Uhlig
clock 19 June 2024 • 3 min read
UK grocery inflation drops to lowest rate since October 2021
UK

UK grocery inflation drops to lowest rate since October 2021

Down 0.3% from May

Linus Uhlig
clock 18 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot