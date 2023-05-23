Best of British: Do not write off the UK yet

This is highlighted by monthly sales figures from the Investment Association. In February alone, outflows from UK equity strategies eclipsed those of other asset classes, standing at £1.6bn, the worst outflow since January 2022.

Despite this seemingly indiscriminate selling of UK equities, our market intelligence suggests that fund selectors continue to research funds offering exposure to the UK.

In the first quarter of this year, UK-focused strategies accounted for over a quarter of all adviser visits to Square Mile's Academy of Funds, which houses insight on all funds rated by our team. Funds within the IA UK All Companies sector were the most viewed over the period, followed by the IA Sterling Strategic Bond.

There has, of course, been much to spook investors over the past few years, from Brexit to political instability, but yet the UK is home to companies that are both strong, global franchises, as well as those operating in more niche, innovative industries.

This provides a compelling opportunity set for investors who wish to back Britain and benefit from a swing in sentiment in favour of the UK and there is a strong cohort of UK-focused funds which have proved their ability to consistently deliver on their objectives over the longer term.

Of course, many investors prefer to have a fund which provides a passive exposure to the UK, either as a standalone proposition or as part of a core/satellite structure within a broader portfolio.

iShares UK Equity Index, which has a Square Mile Recommended rating, is offered by BlackRock, one of the world's largest managers of passive strategies, ETFs and open-ended passive funds.

This fund has a return profile that closely matches that of the FTSE All Share Index using a full replication approach, whereby securities are purchased in the same weights as they appear in the index.

While the smaller end of the UK market can be volatile, it can also offer compelling opportunities for those who can unearth them. Investing in this asset class requires discipline, and Jonathan Winton, manager of the A-rated Fidelity UK Smaller Companies fund, applies pragmatism to his value-orientated process.

Once a potential investment has been identified, analysis is conducted on two key aspects: downside risk and the potential for positive change. The result is a well-diversified portfolio of between 80 and 120 holdings, and one that, in practice, has no limits to sector allocations and in positioning that tends to differ significantly from the market.

However, the manager's focus on downside risk reflects his aim of protecting capital during times of market stress, which is sensible in an asset class that has historically exhibited volatility.

At the other end of the market, the AA-rated Jupiter UK Special Situations fund is managed by Ben Whitmore, a high conviction, long-term contrarian investor, who has managed money in this style for most of his career.

He seeks to remain dispassionate about his holdings, with his process driven by two proprietary quantitative screens. The first highlights stocks that are undervalued relative to their long-term history, while the second looks to identify companies that offer the most attractive combination of low valuations and high returns on capital.

European and US companies are also considered and it is not unusual to see this fund take positions in stocks listed in these markets, providing a small level of diversification away from the UK.

For those seeking to achieve long-term sustainable investment returns with a positive, lasting impact on society and/or the environment, the Responsible A-rated Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund is worth considering. It is run by Matt Evans, a manager who is passionate about investing responsibly and who has created a credible and durable investment philosophy and process.

His approach has a genuine commitment to using investment as a force for positive change at its core and is founded on what the manager believes to be the three pillars of sustainability: internal, external, and financial. Evans is also highly transparent with his investors, especially when it comes to evidencing and reporting the fund's actual impacts, both positive and negative.

The AA-rated TwentyFour Corporate Bond fund, meanwhile, is a highly credible fund for those investors seeking a combination of capital appreciation and income from an exposure to UK fixed income assets.

There is a strong focus on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns through a concentrated portfolio of primarily investment grade corporate bonds paying a fixed rate coupon. However, the managers can own up to 20% in bonds with floating rate coupons, typically asset backed securities, and up to 20% in sub-investment grade bonds.

We would highlight that the managers will only purchase such bonds if they are happy to hold them through the cycle as they tend to carry higher risk and can be less liquid.

John Monaghan is research director at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research