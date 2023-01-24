Public/private valuation disconnect looks overdone

Only one, Brunner, managed to beat the MSCI AC World index, in NAV terms, although Lindsell Train, Alliance Trust and F&C all came close.

However, while it is not really sensible to judge funds over such a short time period, over ten years the picture is not much better.

Just four of 13 surviving global equity trusts beat the MSCI AC World index over that period.

If we look at the private equity sector instead, the picture is much better.

Scottish Mortgage exceeds 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

Nine of 13 surviving global private equity trusts beat the index in NAV terms over the ten years, and the best of these - HarbourVest Global Private Equity - even outperformed Scottish Mortgage, the best-performing global equity fund.

When you talk to private equity managers, they are not surprised by this picture.

They point to factors such as shrinking public equity markets, companies opting to stay private for longer - maybe never turning to public markets - and a much greater opportunity set for private equity managers.

They talk about their ability to take a longer-term view than the average public equity investor, the ease of securing finance, the ability to build businesses without worrying about any short-term impact on margins, and the greater flexibility that they have to right-size companies, spin off divisions, and strengthen management teams.

In contrast to public perception of asset stripping and leveraging companies to the hilt, the majority of private equity investors also seem to be focused on building bigger and stronger businesses.

Given superior historic performance and perhaps superior future returns, why is it that the median global equity fund trades on an 8.2% discount to NAV while the median global private equity fund trades on a 34% discount?

Liquidity is an obvious answer, but I am not sure that the argument stacks up.

Both sectors are dominated by large liquid funds that are relatively easy for investors to trade.

JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment

The global equity funds may be better able to realise assets to buy back shares, but these are almost always done in moderation (Scottish Mortgage has bought back just 29.4 million shares or 2% of its share capital since its discount started to open up in January 2021) and share repurchases are a feature of the private equity sector too.

The most common argument is that private equity NAVs are out of date and therefore not representative of the true value of the portfolio.

There is some truth in this, especially for funds investing in limited partnership vehicles managed by third parties where the frequency of valuations is outside of the fund's control.

However, public markets are already off their lows: 30 September, the date of most private equity valuations, was around the low point in the global index.

Perhaps these valuations are now understated.

Investors should also factor the cautious approach to valuing these positions, over and above any haircut for liquidity included in the calculation.

As an example, abrdn Private Equity Opportunities reckons that its average valuation uplift on exiting an investment is about 25% (as compared to the valuation two quarters earlier - in other words before the disposal process started).

On that basis you could make an argument for valuing private equity funds at premiums to asset value.

Another point that is worth stressing is that private equity investors do trade portfolios of limited partnership stakes between them in a fairly liquid secondary market.

AVI Global trust, which has been allocating money to a basket of stakes in listed private equity funds, says that part of the reason that it is seizing this opportunity is the considerable gap between secondary market discounts and listed discounts, which was running at about 30 percentage points last year.

We should point out that there is a marked difference between secondary market valuations for private equity and venture capital, which is still unloved.

However, for the most part the listed private equity funds do not have much of an allocation to venture-type investments, which are more the preserve of the growth capital sector.

To knock down some of the other arguments levelled against private equity, those performance numbers quoted above are all after fees - they might cost more but they are worth it.

Also, there does not appear to be a problem with overcommitments - listed private equity funds tend to commit more capital to future investments than they have sitting in the bank to avoid the problem of cash drag.

However, unlike in the run up to the global financial crisis, they now tend to have untapped credit facilities available if needed.

Finally, while private equity funds do trade assets between each other, the boards that oversee net asset value calculations will only take such trades into account if a third party investor gets involved in the transaction - the accusations of valuation manipulation do not stand up to scrutiny.

In short then, the wide discounts being applied to listed private equity funds seem irrational.

Hopefully, they will narrow in time, but even if they do not, history suggests that these funds will still outperform equivalent funds investing in listed equities.

James Carthew is head of investment companies at QuotedData