Political obstacles to successful investing

Investors have been buffeted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Truss/Kwarteng fiscal experiment.

China's stock market came under serious pressure as investors took on board the full import of the reappointment of president Xi. Elsewhere, the Brazilian, Italian, and US elections matter considerably as investors seek the best options in a complex world.

How should investors consider the political risk premium when investing across countries?

This can be measured in various ways, simple ones including the relative movements in currencies or bond markets.

If we take the UK as an example, at the time of writing the spread between UK and German 10-year government bond yields is about 1.25%, when for the past five years it has been closer to 1%.

The UK has lost its reputation for stable politics and sensible fiscal programmes, and will pay a premium to attract overseas investors to purchase sterling assets until time - the great healer - and more trustworthy policies eventually reassure investors.

Politics and markets interact in many ways. The most obvious is headline news - for example about failing governments, election outcomes or budget statements.

These might provide short-term buying or selling opportunities.

Cross-border capital outflows can be volatile at such times, as Liz Truss understands all too well.

Investors should not fall into the trap of thinking that governments are necessarily on the side of business.

Certainly they will make positive sounding speeches, encouraging: for example, stronger investment, more R&D, a greener society.

However, politicians - quite understandably - respond to the needs and desires of the electorate, especially at times of stress. ‘Watch what they do, not what they say' is sensible advice.

Two events in November in the UK and USA can illustrate this.

When the Chancellor of the Exchequer makes his Autumn Statement, he is widely expected to announce higher business taxes as a significant part of his package.

After all, the Treasury needs to raise £30-40bn of revenues to cover the much-discussed fiscal gap, let alone invest more in those areas crying out for greater investment.

The US midterm elections are part of a revival in Republican fortunes. This could be bad for big business as many Republicans have become critical of "woke capitalism".

A prime example is the push by red states to pass legislation to divest state pension fund assets from firms which follow ESG principles.

Even more important, however, are changes to economic structures brought about by political decisions. Brexit is an obvious example.

A neutral observer could argue that the UK government might steer the economy onto a high growth path, taking advantage of more flexible regulations or immigration policy enabled by withdrawal from the EU.

However, as Mark Carney recently observed, so far, the impact on the UK economy has been pretty much as he feared - a lower level of the pound and under-performance of the UK equity market as the prices of financial assets respond to a material slowdown in productivity growth for the UK economy.

If we turn to China, a value investor might be keen on buying into a stock market which has materially under-performed. However, Chinese political factors need ultra-careful analysis.

Statements by President Xi around the time of the Congress put the country onto a very clear path: stability within society meaning regular Covid lockdowns, more CCP control of private business, a staged withdrawal from the US led global system enabling China to become more self sufficient or even dominant in key areas of technology.

The ramifications Putin's decision to invade Ukraine will last for years. in the short-term, investors necessarily view the news of war in terms of its implications for oil, gas and food prices.

Even if a peace treaty was agreed soon, however, tipping points have been reached in terms of Europe-wide defence spending and energy self-sufficiency.

The COP27 conference might bewail the need to bring coal fired power plants back online this winter, but society recognises the need to invest massively in renewable energy systems for security as much as environmental reasons.

Political structures can prevent necessary change, for understandable electoral reasons.

Few would argue that the UK's housing market is best in class.

Ever higher rents and house prices encourage politicians to announce rent freezes or provide ever more generous and inventive ways for renters to become home owners.

However, governments are also ultimately responsible for the regulations which have limited housing supply, especially in affordable accommodation, partly to help sustain house prices and a positive effect on consumer wealth which supports short-term economic growth.

The truth of the old adage that a week is a long time in politics has been amply demonstrated this year.

New political events will shock markets - the potential re-election of President Trump is an obvious candidate for a scenario-planning exercise.

Political factors are necessary components in portfolio construction, both short-term buying opportunities, say for gilt yields recently, but especially when political decisions are put economies onto a new and very different path with long-term implications for financial asset prices.

Andrew Milligan is an independent economist and investment consultant and board adviser to Devlin Mambo