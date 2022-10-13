Quilter's Levin: Political risk reminds investors of the harms of home bias

The Conservative government has subsequently reversed course on its most controversial of policies - the scrapping of the 45p income tax rate - while the Bank of England has assured the market that it stands ready to return to quantitative easing to the tune of £65bn to support liquidity for pension funds and the liability driven investment (LDI) market.

While we will never know quite how close we were to a complete breakdown of the UK financial market, it has posed many questions about the role the UK plays in the global economy and where we go from here.

The fixed income market just now is incredibly volatile and will remain so until we get more direction from the government on how it believes it can manage the nation's finances at a time when borrowing increases to cut taxes just as interest rates soar and inflation remains stubbornly high.

Indeed, UK equity markets have weakened too as market sentiment soured and the outlook for the country became so uncertain.

This has naturally led to the question of what role the UK plays in investor portfolios in both the short-term and going forward. Prior to the government's switch to a tax cutting agenda, being invested in the UK in 2022 had helped to shield investors from some of the worst losses that the likes of the technology sector have experienced. The UK market is incredibly energy and financials heavy and as such these shares have performed well as commodity prices and interest rates have soared.

However, as uncertainty once again returns to the UK market, we continue to see far too many investor portfolios with a large exposure to UK equities and fixed income.

Now, even despite the current woes the pound faces, there is great efficacy in holding a sterling-based portfolio as this helps to remove the currency risk associated with holding overseas investments. Over the long-term it can be incredibly difficult to manage currency risks on a near daily basis, so parking that risk is a sensible thing to do.

Naturally this will lead to a higher UK exposure than other regions, but investors need to be careful they aren't holding too much with just one region, even if is your own country.

There is a reason after all that the UK currently represents just 3.69% of the MSCI All Country World Index, according to its latest factsheet. Although the UK has provided some protection in recent months, long-term structural issues remain. Much of the FTSE 100 is geared towards legacy industries as consumers and businesses continue to search out more sustainable alternatives. The likes of Shell and BP want to be part of this transition, but ultimately the more innovative and technologically focused businesses lie outside of the UK's main market.

Furthermore, Brexit continues to act as a drag on the UK economy as it comes to terms with its new trading relationship with Europe and the world, and political risk has clearly re-entered the frame as something that can have a significant impact on returns.

We know that the wealth management community help espouse the benefits of diversification to clients, however, this does not seem to be preventing the risk of home bias being alive and present.

For example, during 2021 Quilter research found that nearly half (46%) of investors with £60,000 or more of investible assets had more than 50% of their investments in the UK. Furthermore, some 64% had more than 25% of their portfolio invested in the UK, shortly after it had just been the worst performing major equity market of 2020. I suspect these figures wouldn't be drastically different today.

People like to invest in what they know, but as ever, global diversification is as important as asset class diversification. Even prior to the recent bout of market turbulence, opportunities looked brighter elsewhere as the UK struggled to get a grip on inflation and cost of living issues came to dominate.

There will be no quick rebound for the UK from this latest crisis. Ensuring portfolios are not unnecessarily heavily weighted to the UK will give investors the best chance to take advantage of opportunities that arise from inflation washing out of the system and an end to any short recessionary period that may come and go.

Steven Levin is chief executive of Quilter's platform and Quilter Investors