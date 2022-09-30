The Big Question: Asset allocation and the UK

Mark Preskett, senior portfolio manager at Morningstar Investment Management
Investors are wrestling with concerns around both inflation and recession – two scenarios which call for very different portfolio positioning. In terms of asset allocation, we are broadly neutral equities relative to bonds and have significant capital invested in defensive sectors, such as consumer staples and healthcare.
As valuation-driven investors, our positioning is biased to those areas we believe offer higher expected returns – to this end, we are overweight Asian equity markets – in particular, Japan, South Korea, and China.
Turning to our domestic positioning, we are overweight UK equities – the market is unloved, trading on below-average multiples, and offers an attractive sector mix. However, we are heavily underweight UK bonds. Until very recently, yields were significantly lower than in the United States and the inflation outlook highly uncertain.