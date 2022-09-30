The Big Question: Asset allocation and the UK

At the end of last week, Liz Truss oversaw the first major announcement from her government, as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the Growth Plan 2022 – or Mini Budget.





Revealing the largest tax cuts in decades and aid for consumers as energy prices skyrocket, it sent markets spiralling, with sterling falling to an all-time low against the dollar, yields on long-term gilts rushing past 5% and the Bank of England forced to intervene in an attempt to stabilise markets.





Outside of the UK there were few bright spots, with generational high inflation continuing to dampen global stock markets, particularly in the US.





This is without mentioning the ongoing war in Ukraine and the widespread impact this has had socially and financially as a key contributor to soaring energy costs in Europe. Amid so much uncertainty, Investment Week asked fund selectors and multi-asset managers how best to proceed and whether the UK home bias must be rethought?