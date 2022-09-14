Opportunities to capitalise on the rapidly evolving energy transition

To achieve this, a huge level of investment will be required to transition companies away from carbon-intensive and wasteful practices. Asset allocation will become increasingly driven towards decarbonisation and active responsible investors will plan a key role in supporting this change from now until the world achieves net zero.

Asset management has changed dramatically as public awareness, government policy and regulation towards sustainability has become the norm. This has led to a growth of opportunities with an ever-increasing range of sustainable assets to invest in. One of the most important, and most evolving, is the technology related to the energy transition.

Although solar, wind and other renewables are by now in the mainstream of energy production, there is a long way to go for them to scale up to the point they can take on the energy produced by fossil fuels and help reach net zero goals.

Below are some of the main themes driving new technologies that are the key long term growth areas - and ones that present the best opportunity for investors.

Renewables

Part of the transition is to fully electrify many energy-intensive activities that businesses and consumers need. From electric cars to removing gas boilers and ovens from houses - with the eventual goal to power larger industrial processes all by electricity.

Alternative fuels, in particular hydrogen and the technology to enable this to become a commercially viable source of energy, represent significant opportunities for investors who are early, with myriad firms in the space that are contributing towards the drive to a fully renewable society.

Smart energy

Renewable energy capacity is rolling out fast but the digital and physical infrastructure to support it needs upgrading. We only need to look at the strains on Europe's energy supply caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine to know that the continent is not in any position to transition away from fossil fuels any time soon.

We are looking at an estimated $5.8trn of annual investment in the energy supply over the next 30 years to achieve net zero.

Transport

Electric vehicles are one of the most well-known investment opportunities in the energy transition space. Not only are there opportunities in the vehicles themselves but also in the wider infrastructure, such as charging, batteries, telemetry and chips.

All of these ‘picks and shovels' firms will be required to support the 66 million electric vehicle sales per year forecast for 2040 - compared to three million in 2020.

Agriculture

Exciting opportunities are now emerging in agriculture too, as firms and societies look towards more efficient agriculture, driven by consumer demand.

Whether that be water efficiency, meat grown in laboratories, precision agriculture to make farming more efficient and space-saving vertical farms. Water use in particular is likely to become an even more crucial sustainability factor in the future.

Finding alternatives to animal products is also a high priority for a growing number of consumers. The plant-based foods market is set to grow to $162bn, compared to $29.4bn in 2020.

Recycling

Waste and recycling apply to every business and in the near future they will all be looking for solutions to reduce the volume of raw materials they used. Addressing waste will become in important priority for many businesses as they look to become carbon neutral.

The global electronics recycling market is forecast to hit $114bn by 2025.

Net zero transition will bring about drastic change - and opportunity

It is clear that with net zero transition targets, a shift in company practices will change and a new set of needs will arise. Asset managers will play a crucial role in supporting this, and with that comes opportunity.

You can see where capital allocation is headed through the sheer number of ESG-focused funds that launched last year. From Q3 2021 to the end of that year the number of sustainable funds globally jumped 11%, according to data from Morningstar.

It will take a united effort from all parts of the economy to reduce the amount of carbon we produce and hit the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

It is time for asset managers to seek out the growth opportunities and support businesses delivering the right solutions for a stronger and more sustainable economic future.

David Page is head of macro research at AXA Investment Managers