Tokenised green bonds: How technology can help finance assets that are good for the planet

But how do green bonds help achieve positive environmental impact while also earning a return? Here is how they can help us meet both financial and environmental goals, and the technology that can help us achieve these faster.

First, it is important to understand green bonds. These are fixed income financial instruments that entities issue to finance projects and operations. They are akin to traditional bonds, but what sets green bonds apart is that they are specifically intended to fund or refinance green projects - projects that are positive for the environment.

These bonds can be used to fund a variety of sustainable projects that focus on renewable energy, sustainable forestry, responsible waste management or clean transportation.

There has been rapid growth in green bond issuance for good reason - they are a very powerful tool to funnel capital to projects that can make a positive impact on the environment. They also effectively show that organisations are working towards their sustainability goals, which is a vital commitment to make in today is market.

While the issuance of green bonds continued to grow over the last decade, it is in the last few years that we have seen a substantial acceleration. According to a report by Moody's ESG Solutions, the issuances of these instruments hit a record $523bn in 2021, with a 78% increase over the $293bn issued in 2020.

At the same time, an estimated $6.9trn per year of climate-aligned infrastructure spending is required to meet the Paris Agreement's goals of keeping global temperatures from exceeding 1.5-2.0°C above pre-industrial levels. It is safe to say that the need for capital for climate-related investments in the coming decades is immense, and that means the future for green bonds is bright. For investors, green bonds represent a unique opportunity to pursue positive environmental change, earn attractive fixed income returns and build a sustainable portfolio.

There is a growing shift toward green financing with government and industry commitments toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in green bonds is a way for lenders to satisfy ESG requirements and green investment mandates. Most major lenders have already articulated net zero emissions targets with sustainable debt surpassing $1.6trn in 2021, more than doubling what it was at the end of 2020.

In order for green bonds to truly make a difference on environmental goals, we need to verify that capital is actually deployed for green projects. Despite all the positive features that make these instruments attractive for investors, traditional green bonds have some aspects that could be optimised. In particular, the monitoring of use of proceeds, asset performance and environmental impact is generally done through periodic manual processes, creating various issues with bond's underlying data and allowing for greenwashing.

The emergence of tokenised green bonds - digital representation of green bonds on the blockchain - tied to underlying asset data solves such issues. While still early in its evolution, this blockchain-based financial product is verifiable and tamper-proof, allowing for transparency on use of proceeds and asset performance, and thus evidence that positive climate action has indeed occurred. Technology solutions applied to green bonds can provide asset owners, lenders, ratings agencies, insurers and other stakeholders with verifiable, near real-time, asset-level information on underlying asset performance.

With green bonds, there needs to be a high degree of confidence that capital being deployed is actually going to assets or projects that are positive for the planet. Thanks to technology and timely data, we expect near real time monitoring of use of proceeds, underlying asset performance and environmental impact, permanently linked the green bond itself, to become best practice, benefiting all stakeholders in the green finance space.

After all, with the short timeline we have to solve climate issues, it is imperative to leverage the best tools we have available.

Dave Sandor is co-founder and CEO of Allinfra