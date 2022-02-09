What Big Tech earnings divergence reveals about ESG

"The problem with the ESG win-win story," said the FT's Robert Armstrong, all the way back in 2020, "is performance attribution."

At the time, ESG funds were on a tear. Vanguard's ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV) had returned 28% since its 2018 inception, whipping its broad-market ETF's 17%. Yet critics pointed to sector bias as evidence that any perceived factor outperformance was a mirage. ESG funds were riding the coattails of tech.

Case in point: ESGV top six holdings were Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Tesla. To be fair, those were the top six holdings of the total US-domiciled equity market at the time, but they accounted for 10% of the latter compared to a sizable quarter of ESGV's total value.

"Tech has led the market this year," Armstrong pointed out. "But has ESG, really? And if tech stocks become overpriced and their prices crash, does that mean ESG is suddenly a bad strategy?"

Two years later, an answer is taking shape.

Big Tech breaks up with Big Tech

Early 2022 market jitters hit tech disproportionately, as the prospect of interest rate hikes sent shivers through growth stocks with toppy valuations. Plenty of ESG funds followed them down. ESGV has fallen 8.83% YTD: two percentage points more than the S&P 500; one percentage point more than the Russell 3000.

Looking at that fact alone, the answer to the question ‘are the fates of ESG funds inexorably linked to that of Big Tech' would appear to be ‘yes'.

But what happens when there is no singular fate for Big Tech?

The recent earnings results of Meta, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon have never before diverged so violently. Given the size of the companies, and those swings, you could look at their relative performance as an indicator of which features will endure the Fifth Industrial Revolution and which will be left behind.

Because there is the rub: despite their industry and valuations, these companies are not the same. Not in terms of what they offer their customers, nor how they are perceived by stakeholders.

It is a distinction long made by ESG investors. ESGV, like its peers, dropped Meta from its top holdings after the company became besieged by criticisms about data privacy and human rights. According to Util research, Meta comprised 1.33% of non-sustainable versus 0.67% of sustainable funds as of last year.

So investors were not blindly following tech companies. Not only that: the script flipped. Tech companies started to track the sustainability agenda.

Meta's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

Meta's disappointing results, for instance, demonstrate the pressure that sustainability concerns can exert through different avenues. Namely:

Social media competition is heating up. But Meta can't pivot - not even to buy a GIF platform - thanks to the weight of regulatory scrutiny.

Facebook users declined for the first time. Clawing back social equity is an uphill struggle if your target audience is young, principled, and has unparalleled access to information.

Finally, and most significantly, targeted advertising is Facebook's lifeblood. And so Meta took a 25% share price and $10BN annual revenue hit when Apple introduced its App Tracking Transparency feature to protect iOS users' data.

Any publicly listed company must sell its story to three audiences: regulators, consumers and investors. Meta's difficulties in convincing regulators and consumers are symptomatic of a market where sustainability matters.

The Apple development, however - Meta's biggest headache - is a consequence of a market where investor action on sustainability, specifically, matters.

Tim Cook unveiled the App Tracking Transparency on a shareholder call where almost half of the questions related to social and environmental impact; in Apple's annual ESG report in the context of human rights; and during a conference speech in which he added "we are here today because the path of least resistance is rarely the path of wisdom. If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, then it does not deserve our praise. It deserves reform."

Time to get picky

Apple might not be a paragon of social and environmental virtue to everyone. There are as many ways to be an ESG company as there are to be a tech, or even hydrocarbon, company.

What really counts, however, is the financial pressure under which all companies now find themselves to do better, thanks to the scrutiny and growing discernibility of sustainable investors.

As they become more informed and markets more volatile, investor selectivity will be an increasingly valuable flex: whether it boils down to the issues or companies on which they focus. Given the direction of travel for increasingly sophisticated end clients, who are clamouring for innovative bespoke indices and thematic funds, the move away from market-trackers-with-a-tech-tilt can only be a good thing.

Patrick Wood Uribe is CEO of Util