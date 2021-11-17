Liontrust's Alex Wedge: The seven IPOs we liked this year

Liontrust's seven IPOs
It seems that the events of 2020 may have served as a valuable reminder of the stockmarket's key attractions for company managers and owners.
So far this year, there has a been a renaissance of the UK primary market - stocks taking part in initial public offerings (IPOs) or other introductions to the UK stockmarket.
A total of 83 companies have joined the London stockmarket so far this year (raising £5.1bn), already 50% higher than the total for 2020 and more than double the number in 2019.
The primary market has always been a useful pipeline of potential investments and with so many new entrants joining the stockmarket in 2021, we have been able to participate in a number of IPOs.
So far, seven companies have been added to our range of funds in this way.
The majority of these have been at the lower end of the market-cap range, bolstering the ranks of the UK micro cap and UK smaller companies funds.
But we have also invested in big technologies, the remote monitoring tech specialist, which is currently capitalised at over £1bn.
CMO is the UK's leading online retailer of general building materials.
The company enjoys a capital-light business model, providing the ecommerce platform sitting between manufacturers and customers but avoiding getting involved with the inventory-heavy physical distribution of product between the two.
CMO has strong proprietary intellectual property in its modular software platform, as well as a key distribution network advantage in having built up hundreds of relationships with product suppliers over the years.
Foresight Group is an alternative asset management business focused on infrastructure, real assets and private equity, with a specialism in sustainable assets. It was co-founded in 1984 by current executive chairman Bernard Fairman, who retains a large shareholding in the business. We believe it possesses a significant intangible barrier to competition in the form of its strong recurring revenues, which are generated from management fees levied on Foresight’s funds and represent around 85% of turnover.
Big Technologies is a provider of integrated hardware/software solutions for the electronic monitoring of criminal offenders. The business has strong intellectual property, some of it patented, and a key selling point to customers is its superior product design compared to competitors. It also boasts high levels of revenue visibility, as contracts with its government customers are very long term in nature (averaging 3-5 years, but in some cases up to 12 years in duration). CEO and founder Sara Murray is a serial entrepreneur, having previously founded and sold Confused.com, and retains 25% of the equity following the IPO.
Kitwave Group is an independent wholesale delivery business specialising in selling impulse products, groceries, frozen and chilled foods to convenience retailers and the foodservice sector. It has a focus on smaller, independent customers who are typically more difficult to service. It provides 38,000 customers with same or next day delivery from 26 depots across the UK, offering up to 33,000 different products. This enables it to capture a market that is not readily available to the large UK wholesalers. The team believes the company possesses a strong physical distribution network backed up by high levels of repeat business.
LendInvest operates a fintech platform which aims to disrupt the mortgage lending market by creating a seamless, technology-enabled experience for both borrower and lender. We think there is significant intellectual property in LendInvest’s patent-protected proprietary loan engine and borrower portal and a growing digital distribution network advantage as the company scales and expands its reach. The revenue model is also recurring in nature, as interest income is earned on loans on a monthly basis.
Microlise provides telematics software that aims to improve the efficiency of its customers’ logistics operations. The company already enjoys very high market share – its customers include almost 60% of the UK enterprise logistics market and 46% of the medium-sized logistics providers. There is significant breadth and depth in its software intellectual property. These range from solutions to track the location and monitor the performance of customers’ vehicles through to a complex planning and optimisation module which enables customers to optimise driver routes and asset utilisation. The software is also sold on a recurring, software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and so the business enjoys highly predictable revenues.
MusicMagpie, a 're-commerce' specialist in the areas of consumer technology, books and disc media was founded by CEO Steve Oliver and business partner Walter Gleeson in 2007. It buys pre-owned items from consumers, refurbishing where necessary, before selling on to other consumers. We think the company has a depth of intellectual property in its software platform, a strong distribution network and a well-known brand.
The Liontrust fund manager looks at the seven funds the group has added to its range.