Liontrust's Alex Wedge: The seven IPOs we liked this year

It seems that the events of 2020 may have served as a valuable reminder of the stockmarket's key attractions for company managers and owners.

So far this year, there has a been a renaissance of the UK primary market - stocks taking part in initial public offerings (IPOs) or other introductions to the UK stockmarket.



A total of 83 companies have joined the London stockmarket so far this year (raising £5.1bn), already 50% higher than the total for 2020 and more than double the number in 2019.



The primary market has always been a useful pipeline of potential investments and with so many new entrants joining the stockmarket in 2021, we have been able to participate in a number of IPOs.



So far, seven companies have been added to our range of funds in this way.



The majority of these have been at the lower end of the market-cap range, bolstering the ranks of the UK micro cap and UK smaller companies funds.



But we have also invested in big technologies, the remote monitoring tech specialist, which is currently capitalised at over £1bn.



CMO is the UK's leading online retailer of general building materials.



The company enjoys a capital-light business model, providing the ecommerce platform sitting between manufacturers and customers but avoiding getting involved with the inventory-heavy physical distribution of product between the two.

