Road to COP26: We need urgent action to tackle climate crisis

Karen Ward, chief market strategist EMEA, JP Morgan Asset Management

What will be achieved at COP26 ? First issue on the table is whether governments sign up to more ambitious targets. The UN climate change body, which has assessed the plans submitted so far, have said they would only bring greenhouse gas emissions down by 12% when a 45% reduction from 2010 levels is required by 2030 to meet the target of preventing warming in excess of 1.5°C.

Reaching an international agreement will not be easy. The US are likely to point to China as the largest single CO2 producer, with ever rising emissions. China will argue that the US is the more material offender as the largest producer on a per capita basis. Discussions will clearly highlight the challenge of finding local solutions to a global problem.

The next question is how to drive change. The Europeans are likely to argue that a properly functioning global carbon market is an essential step. If the carbon price is forced to reflect the externality of climate change then market forces will prevail to facilitate change. The recent developments in energy markets however show that this is not going to be a painless process. While higher energy prices will incentivise consumers and businesses to switch to alternative sources of energy and better efficiency, the transition period is likely to be challenging and disruptive to economic growth.

Europe, far ahead of its peers with its emissions trading system, will make clear that if peers won't follow suit they will have little choice but to implement carbon border adjustment taxes. The imperative for investors is understanding the vulnerabilities of the assets to higher carbon prices and this goes way beyond the energy sector.

Given the difficulties of reaching an agreement at the government level, there will be considerable onus on the tax and regulatory levers that can be pulled to make sure that the private sector is playing its role. This is an additional lens through which investors should screen their portfolios.

Eric Borremans, head of ESG at Pictet Asset Management

Ambitious short- and long-term resolutions to tackle the climate crisis from governments and private actors attending the COP26 summit are key to redirecting investments towards a low carbon economy.

In 2015, a common goal was agreed to limit global warming to well below 2°C, yet Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) were found lacking, putting us on a path for around 2.7°C of warming.

Since then, scientists have come to the consensus that we must limit warming to 1.5°C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, with critical action needed over the next decade.

With half the investment management industry having committed to net zero by 2050 or earlier, we urgently need to see a new set of NDCs in line with this goal.

At the same time, we also need clear interim targets to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 (vs. 2010 levels) in order to ensure that decarbonisation happens sooner than later.

Of course, the level of national commitments will differ depending on social and economic considerations and Covid recovery plans. But we believe that countries with more ambitious commitments and concrete results will become increasingly attractive from an investment perspective as our portfolios shift towards net zero.

Over the last twenty years, one of the biggest barriers to financing the net-zero transition has been the lack of clear policy direction at a global level. To remedy this, it will be particularly crucial that a majority of countries attending COP26 establish clarity on sectoral decarbonisation paths, especially for carbon-intensive activities and sectors. The implementation of adequate domestic policies to support low-carbon investments will also be important. This includes robust carbon prices, phasing-out fossil fuel production, consumption and subsidies, as well as developing alternative energy production and storage, while avoiding new carbon-intensive infrastructure.

Venetia Bell, head of strategy at GIB Asset Management and group chief sustainability officer

The priority for COP26 should be on how to deliver on climate commitments in a way that is practical, immediate and collaborative.

There have been many bold commitments made in the race to zero, whether from countries, cities, philanthropists or businesses. These set an important expectation, but it is critical that the practical reality quickly catches up with these bold visions. The Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure, for example, set out an excellent framework, but many of the tools for implementing this initiative remain in their infancy, such as stress testing for climate scenarios. We hope that COP26 will showcase practical steps by pioneers that can help to accelerate the progress of laggards.

Estimates suggest that global greenhouse gas emissions need to halve in the decade leading up to 2030 in order to align with the Paris Agreement. I hope that COP26 will help reinforce the immediacy of this need. Estimates also suggest that around 2% of global pre-pandemic GDP is required per year for the next decade for climate-related investments, which means the impact of early investment and innovation will be compounded. As investors, we are looking for those businesses that have already aligned their business strategy and approach with a 2030 target on climate and urging those who have not yet done so to take swift action.

I hope that COP26 accelerates collaborative partnerships in pursuit of zero - across all sectors, countries and generations. These partnerships are particularly critical because no one group has the answers, and we need to learn from each other, being creative and innovative in translating learnings to new applications. I also have high expectations from existing initiatives that are being put in place to help coordinate and drive change - such as the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, of which we are a founding signatory.