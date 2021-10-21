All is not as it seems in the world of IPOs

But the headline data potentially masks a worrying trend; of the five most recent planned investment company IPOs, all but one have been withdrawn or delayed. The one that ‘got away' was Petershill Partners, a Goldman Sachs-backed private equity general partner with a focus on backing alternative asset management firms. It attracted £547m of new money alongside £465m from existing investors, meaning it is responsible for 78% of the IPO funds raised in Q3 this year as a whole.

Conventional wisdom has it that unconventional investment company strategies are the place to be when raising new money, and the figures from the AIC seem to bear this out; of the top ten sectors for secondary fundraising so far in 2021, the majority are in ‘alternative' areas such as infrastructure, property and renewable energy, with just one equity sector making the list (Global Smaller Companies, where 76% of the £555m raised came from just one fund, Smithson IT).

Yet the four ‘failed' IPOs in Q3 of 2021 (although perhaps it is unfair to call them failures, since they may be successful in the future) are arguably in the areas that investors seem to have found most attractive in terms of secondary fundraising: two residential property funds, one focused on renewable energy, and a specialist ESG fund from a well-respected fund manager.

Liontrust launch failure dents optimism for ESG investment trust IPOs What is behind these latest difficulties? Potentially the very high level of secondary fundraising points to a scenario in which investors are already happy with the options available to them, and are therefore uninterested in yet another renewable energy, infrastructure or property fund.

The supply-side squeeze and the very real spectre of high inflation hitting consumers in the pocket could be dampening investor enthusiasm for anything novel. But despite the negative headlines, as I write, the FTSE 100 index is up 3% from its 20 September low point, suggesting continued appetite for risk assets against a backdrop where the ‘risk free' may be anything but. It is also worth noting that at least one of the planned IPOs (focusing on supported housing) was delayed because of negative newsflow surrounding one of the established peers; such unforeseen circumstances are unfortunate but may not prove insurmountable.

As an analyst I am used to the fact that the data does not always bear out my initial assumptions. Looking back over the past five (or at least four-and-three-quarter) years, I had broadly expected IPO fundraising to tail off towards the end of each year, given that October is often a volatile month in stockmarkets and December is effectively only two weeks long.

'Flexible' UK investment companies market outshines regulated US peer In fact, if one ranks the total funds raised by quarter, the top five quarters (which account for more than half of the £11.4bn raised in total) are all in the second half of the year, including the fourth quarters of both 2018 and 2020. However, in both these cases there are outliers: 60% of the money raised in Q4 of 2018 was from the IPO of Smithson IT, while the fact there were no IPOs at all between April and September 2020 due to Covid-19 will understandably have led to pent-up demand, with four successful listings in December alone.

Perhaps more illuminating is to look at the data by month (Figure 2). This shows that October does indeed have the lowest success rate for IPOs across the period (no data yet for October 2021).

More surprisingly, July has been the busiest month for IPO activity, with the corollary that August has been the quietest. However, it seems there is an unexpected sweet spot in terms of both high activity (11 IPOs in total) and chance of success (90%): ‘Buy in May' wins the day.

Sarah Godfrey is director, investment companies at Edison Investment Research