From acorns to oaks: Key questions remain for green bonds

The number of active green bond funds is increasing at least as fast. Asset managers including Amundi, Allianz, AXA, BlackRock and Vontobel have established dedicated green bond funds in recent times.

We have seen a strong first half for the green bond market in 2021 too, with around $150bn of benchmark-sized bonds being issued over the period. This represents a +150% increase compared to the same periods in 2019 and in 2020.

Similarly, Fitch Rating has reported assets under management in green bond funds reached approximately €22bn globally at the end of Q1 this year. That's an increase of 80% from the previous year.

But there is still room to grow. Green bond funds accounted for just 0.20% of total bond fund AUM at the end of Q1 (up from 0.12% one year ago). Moody's predicts green, social and sustainability bonds could represent up to 10% of total bonds issued this year, presenting bond managers with greater opportunity to get involved in these sectors.

Perspective here is useful.

From 2007 to 2012, the supply of green bonds was supported by small transactions issued mainly by supranational issuers. Only $30bn was issued over six years.

Local governments (mainly from France and the US) joined the market with first-time issuances. In 2013, the first corporate issuers, listed in the same countries, entered the market. These came from companies such as Bank of America and EDF.

At the end of 2016, sovereign green bond issuance commenced, with Poland issuing the first ever sovereign green bond and France following suit in early 2017.

In recent years, corporates have dominated the market accounting for almost 60% of global annual green bond issuance since 2017. Utilities and transport companies came first. These were then followed by the telecom sector, healthcare companies, pharmaceutical and chemical companies.

The European Union has also announced plans to issue €225bn worth of green bonds between 2021 and 2026 as part of the €750bn Next Generation EU recovery fund.

Outstanding questions

The growth of green bonds has been propelled by investors' growing attention to transparency and accountability, as well as the ability to measure and manage non-financial metrics. Thanks to these instruments, issuers can better position themselves in their peer group, paving the way to realising their ESG targets.

However, several questions remain on whether issuers will be able to ‘walk the walk' as well as ‘talk the talk' and if investors will be able to scout the best opportunities and effectively communicate performance to their clients.

Top of our minds currently are:

Is there a clear definition of green bonds? Or do investors risk investing in misleading greenwashing projects?

What will the role of the European green bond standard be in the global fixed income market?

How should investors impartially analyse the impact of these investments?

Is there a liquidity risk in green bonds? How easy is it to exit positions?

Is the yield justified? Or is it simply fashionable at the moment, therefore pushing yields up?

Treated as equals: Give green bonds the same importance as conventional bonds Many questions clearly remain and we believe quantitative modelling and ratings can help.

Our ratings are based partially on an ESG assessment of the issuer (a firm or a government-related entity), but also on an ESG assessment that is specific to the green, social or sustainability bond.

The latter is set up to capture the alignment of a bond's proceeds with the issuer's sustainability strategy, the quality of the projects financed, and the financing mechanism utilised.

On the one hand, the rating helps to manage the overall ESG risk of an issuance, coming both from the issuer and bond's sustainability level.

On the other, impact data (environmental or social), which is provided alongside the ESG rating, enables measurement and maximisation of selected sustainability KPIs, such as CO2 avoided or SMEs financed.

To our minds, the more clarity we have on the back end, the better we are positioned to determine who is ‘walking the ESG walk' and who is merely paying it lip service.

