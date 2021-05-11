Injecting hope into UK equities: Short-term volatility worth the pain to reap long-term rewards

For any UK investor reviewing 2020 and the falls seen in the FTSE All Share, and particularly dividend cuts, one’s attention naturally turns to the outlook for dividends from here and any lessons we may have learned.

One place to start is the recent past for clues about what the future may hold. Following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008-09, dividends paid by FTSE All-Share constituents fell 21% from a peak in August 2008 to a trough in October 2009.

The good news is that from the lows, the All Share Index's dividends rebounded 60% over the subsequent five years and surpassed their 2008 peak just four years later, in early 2012.

Providing a stabilising impact: Dividends still matter even after pandemic blues

Fast forward to today and the FTSE All-Share's dividend yield stood at 2.9% at the end of March, having fallen just under 35% over the prior year.

However, we see grounds for optimism based on history and a successful roll-out of vaccines in the UK. We feel that dividends will see a vigorous rebound in the coming years, and our optimism is broad based.

The road back to good health

Firstly, the strong progress with the vaccination programme - more than 60% of the UK population has received a first dose and 14% a second dose - means economic activity and corporate cashflows are already starting to recover quickly.

In contrast to the period following the GFC, household balance sheets are in a much better financial position today. Consumer savings rates have been boosted by enforced lockdowns and these savings represent a pent-up spending impulse that will benefit the economy. Alongside this, corporate profitability has already started to inflect upwards.

Offsetting the good news is the potential for unemployment to rise as the UK's furlough scheme ends in September, while rising corporation taxes will absorb corporate free cashflow. However, these negative factors are unlikely to derail the overall upturn in corporate profits.

Importantly, the boards of UK companies understand the demand for dividends from shareholders (and the role they play in the compounding of returns), especially with interest rates on savings products at negligible levels.

Crucially for investors, many of those companies that have cut dividends have publicly stated their desire to resume dividend growth as soon as profits, cashflows and debt permit.

Brexit is yesterday's news: UK equities are the talk of the town with plenty of value and opportunity

In common with other managers, we made some changes to the fund in recent months, taking advantage of share price falls to buy into cash generative companies with, we believe, excellent futures.

We added holdings in food on the go retailer Greggs, Compass Group (the global leader in food service), and the UK's largest direct-to-consumer investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

We believe all three have distinct barriers to entry, whether its Greggs' low prices that provide great value for money, Compass Group's international scale and specialisation, or Hargreaves Lansdown's brand which is trusted by over 1.5 million customers.

The eagle-eyed will spot that only Hargreaves Lansdown currently pays dividends. The other two have been impacted by lockdowns restricting travel and a return to offices, hitting revenues and causing them to suspend dividends.

However, when analysing companies our primary goal is to understand a business and its long-term competitive advantages.