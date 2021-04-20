A case of ESG fever: 2020 saw industry become much more aligned with sustainable offerings

As the impact of the pandemic is thankfully starting to subside, ESG fever has only increased, with almost every investment strategy claiming some form of ESG integration.

2020 has been a bumper year for ESG-aligned investment managers. According to Morningstar ESG-aligned funds offered for sale in Europe reached €233bn AUM in 2020, up from €126bn the year before. In the fourth quarter of 2020, 45% of all European fund flows were into ESG aligned products.

Unlike Covid-19, this is not a painful short-term blip but rather an enduring endeavour, as fund managers and policymakers across the world become more aligned to ESG and sustainability.

Investors, being forward-looking creatures, should view this as an opportunity as so often such changes are a response to pre-existing demand.

2020 has seen several ESG orientated policies continue to advance. In Europe the text for the implementation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation was finalised in June and has now been phased in since March 2021.

Across the pond, the US has re-engaged with the Paris accords; the Biden White House marking a 180o-turn on the Washington's environmental policy having just proposed $1.4bn for environmental justice initiatives.

Even Japan, often seen as a laggard on ESG issues, has recently joined the 100-strong club of countries committed to becoming net carbon zero by 2050.

States of play

While the trend in policy making should continue into 2021, what will be different this year is that it will be accompanied by substantial fiscal stimulus and by association open a host of investment opportunities.

Even as I write this article, the US continues to refine the prospective $2trn infrastructure bill, which will prioritise investment in clean energy and decarbonisation technology.

While the US continues to hash out the fine print, Europe has already passed the hurdles to fiscal stimulus, with at least €135bn of the upcoming €750bn recovery fund being earmarked for renewables.

In Japan, substantial changes are being made on the governance front with the forthcoming introduction of a new governance bill, which will require at least one independent director on each board (a sign of how far the region needs to progress) as well as making substantial reforms to the construction of their major bourses.