Shock and awe: Was CFA UK intervention in the assessment of value useful?

Personally, I welcomed the CFA UK's intervention on Assessment of Value (AoV), in January, which has filled a vacuum by the prosaic Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and intransigent and ultimately conflicted the Investment Association.

I do not castigate either, it is simply an obvious observation to make. Members of the CFA UK Assessment of Value working group were: Joe Steidl, CFA; Wolfgang Bauer, CFA; Andy Burton; Siqi Ding, CFA; Jonathan Francis, CFA; Natalie Gregoire-Skeete, CFA and Oscar Hjalmes. I have had opportunity to discuss these findings, with CFA subsequently, which proved very useful.

The headline Assessment of value reports fail to meet the need of investors seemed to generate the majority of heat, seen as an overtly antagonistic (perhaps even hostile) launch towards members residing on fund boards.

I can empathise but the nature of our digital age is that if you do not have a clickbait headline, then do not expect to grab attention.

In its most basic carnal form, media headlines either promise one of three things: sex, virtuosity or violence. CFA opted for the latter.

It is far from the most acidic headline I have read on AoV or since the interim report of the Asset Management Market Study.

In its summary, CFA noted: "New analysis by the CFA Society of the UK (CFA UK) reveals that many reports on fund value do not meet the spirit of the FCA requirements."

One of the most damning statements being: "The standard of AoV reports varies substantially and a significant proportion of reports are not up to scratch, according to the findings.

"Close to a quarter of AoV reports (24%) did not clearly outline their investment objectives, which was one of the few specific requirements outlined by the FCA.

"Likewise, more than two-fifths of reports (42%) failed to state the ongoing charges figure (OCF) at individual fund level - one of the most basic features that ought to be available to retail investors."

Many of the recommendations for authorised fund managers (AFMs) echo my own earlier views in this publication, for Fund Boards Council and in our seminal Maginot Line paper co-written with the venerable Sunil Chadda, for the Association of Professional Fund Investors.

It set out a safe path for AFMs before even the first shots were fired and can still be found on the Z/Yen Pamphleteers webpage.

Importantly, CFA also laid remedies at the feet of the FCA, and it is clear CFA is directly engaging with the FCA on the following issues:

• Consider producing more prescriptive rules based on observed best practice that will lead to a standardisation of reports enabling comparability

• Under the AFM fund costs criterion more guidance could be provided of what minimum requirements are expected of AFMs

• Incorporate liquidity into one of the existing criteria or create as its own section

• Retail investors are now presented with a number of documents (KIID, prospectus, fund factsheet, etcetera). This could be overwhelming. Should there be an initiative to harmonise the number of reports AFMs are required to produce?

• It would raise the profile and importance of AoV reports if it were stipulated that they should be made available on the AFM's website, alongside the KIID, prospectus, fund factsheet and so on.

• Provide clearer guidance regarding how firms interpret ‘quality of service' and ‘comparable services'

• Determine whether ESG disclosure and considerations should form part of AoV reports

I would add a few other items to the CFA's shopping list for the regulator, being:

• Expansion of the AoV process to capture model portfolio services and advisory blended propositions. Products that resemble funds but sit just outside of the fiduciary perimeter.

• Close the loose ends left behind by the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) and end all rebated share classes, which continue to murk the waters and leave obtuse value comparisons.

• Further evolution of the governance of fund boards to perhaps echo CFA's default corporate governance position of 50% independents residing.

• Align AoV with the older TCF and annual product review governance.

What the industry needs now are two things. Firstly, updated guidance and response from the FCA to CFA's concerns. In doing so limit areas of ambiguity and potentially open the way for expanded considerations of value such as ESG, risk management and liquidity controls.

Secondly, for the IA to update its 2019 guidance to members in response to the CFA review and direction from the FCA.

What we cannot fall into is some notion that the AoV is a ‘one and done' process. We need to continue to iterate, raise the bar, standardise where possible and see some concerted enforcement actions by the FCA.

I had hoped osmosis would get us there but now I welcome more direction and to that end the CFA's intervention was essential.

JB Beckett is an iNED and author of #newfundorder