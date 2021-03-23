Steady as she goes: How Covid-19 changed the face of investing - and wider society - one year on

Much was expected of 2020. Normally associated with almost perfect visual acuity, it must have been the most used set of numbers for corporates setting out their vision and mission statements.

But after two months of increasing cases of Covid on British soil, on 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an enforceable by law stay at home order.

On the anniversary of the first lockdown, it is time to take stock. It has been a year since we were forced into a restrictive lifestyle, away from social interaction and, for many, the grind of the daily commute.

It has been a time of introspection, a time to reassess our priorities and, barring a few, almost everyone agreed our relationship with those around us and the planet we live on was paramount.

Sustainability in the mainstream

While the environment was already at the front of our minds, issues such as Black Lives Matter brought social issues to the forefront.

Demand for sustainably invested solutions that integrate ESG criteria along with traditional methods of investing attracted the largest inflows. There was a time when ESG was aspirational, but we have crossed the Rubicon on sustainability and ESG when it comes to investing now.

The lockdown of economies and societies prompted new trends. The pandemic unleashed an acceleration in technology, a move that has made game-changing technologies evolve from 'cool new things' to productivity drivers. Companies are more likely to engage with their customers digitally than before.

However, the things we take for granted in the western world, the intricate web of global supply chains, manufacturing infrastructure to "just-in-time" deliveries to supermarkets, was found to be resting on shaky foundations.

Therefore, there is a schism in corporations - service providers harnessing technology and digitisation are improving their prospects, while those relying on supply chains need to rethink their business models and reconsider the possibilities of localised inventories or manufacturing bases - a move to "just-in-case".

Changing consumer trends

At the same time, consumers have completely changed the way they buy products - the shift to online retail is very real, much to detriment of the high street.

Statistics show that digital adoption in Europe is universal, and the growth of e-commerce in the US in 2020 was equivalent to that seen in the past ten years. So, organisations that embrace these emerging trends will tend to fare better.

Whether we go back to the old ways of physically browsing products in shopping centres once we are vaccinated remains to be seen, but, as of now, online retail is alive and booming.

Despite being extremely disruptive, crises have been known to necessitate improvisation. While the concept of remote working was just that before the pandemic lockdowns forced a switch to home working en masse.

Even with vaccinations, a McKinsey Global Institute study estimates around 20% of the global workforce, most of them in highly skilled jobs in sectors such as finance, technology and certain service sectors, will work from home the majority of the time.

This does not mean that everyone who can will, but this represents a once-in-a-generation change. This could reshape economies, consumer spending, transportation, the need for immense office buildings and the impact on city centres among other things.