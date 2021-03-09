Thou shall not pass: Who governs the gatekeepers?

Reflecting on recent events, thoughts coalesced in my 'mind castle' as to the role of investment gatekeepers, model portfolio services, fund buylists and the very future of fund research.

The role of fund 'gatekeepers' has risen in dominance in the UK and, given the increasing detachment between the fund industry and financial advisers, are we focusing enough on the gatekeepers themselves?

I was reading that the planned post-Woodford legal cases against Hargreaves Lansdown had withered in favour of an easier target, Link.

It was reported that a key reason was difficulties in proving the level of influence the Hargreaves 'Wealth' fund list had on fund investors.

By being largely unregulated it made prima facie culpability and the burden of proof more difficult. Gatekeepers, and those against any shift to a litigious system, will no doubt rejoice.

However, it leaves our industry tarnished and further exposes the sins of the current model portfolio and buylist approach, which I suggest are six-fold:

1) A lack of regulation, most of these services sit outside the FCA's 'fiduciary perimeter';

2) The performance of these services is not measured independently nor audited;

3) There is no required senior persons regime of any sort of qualification necessary to be a fund gatekeeper;

4) There is no assessment of value of fund research services or stipulation for governance and oversight;

5) The old biases towards supertankers and star managers continue unchecked, gatekeepers displaying significant group think and a lack of adaptability;

6) Finally, there is no stipulation on fund research services and model portfolio providers to be responsible investors.

As an ex-gatekeeper myself I do not castigate peers lightly. However, as an NED, I can see the disruption first hand on fundflows and the reputation damage the Woodford story caused.

Therefore, now is the time to reboot the governance of gatekeepers just as the Treasury plans to reboot the FCA and UK asset management industry.

To do this, I propose three steps for the FCA, advisers and gatekeeper firms to consider:

1) Regulation of model portfolios to fall into the FCA's PROD handbook, which means providers would need to complete the annual product governance review;

2) Create or outsource to independent committees, monitoring performance, ESG factors, persistency, liquidity, churn and risks reporting on how these models add value to investors;

3) Providers become full PRI signatories and report something resembling the PRI module 5 'selection, appointment and monitoring', which would move them on from platitudes to positive change.

Otherwise the current system is left with unrealistic expectations upon financial advisers' due diligence of these providers.

When it comes to suitability for your clients, until then proclaim 'thou shall not pass'.

JB Beckett is an iNED and author of #newfundorder