A taxing question: Does carbon pricing hold the key to making the world carbon neutral before 2050?

COP26 is fast approaching, when country after country will announce their plans to cut carbon emissions. What tools can be used to bring about the much needed but massive realignments of economies and societies?

Carbon pricing is an idea whose time has come. Indeed, in January 2019 more than 3,500 economists signed the Climate Leadership Council's statement calling for a carbon tax as "the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary."

Carbon taxes go back a long way - the Finnish version was created in 1990. The good news is that there are more than 60 carbon tax and emission trading systems around the world. The bad news is that they cover only 22% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Political headwinds are obvious even before technical obstacles are examined. Households do not like higher energy prices, businesses resist higher taxes. Consequently, politicians often prefer regulations, such as fuel efficiency rules for cars.

The net result is that carbon prices are far too low and coverage too narrow, generally limited to such areas as road pricing, electricity generation or heavy industry.

A further problem is extensive use of energy subsidies, costing $5.2trn on IMF estimates. In addition, carbon pricing schemes are limited in those countries - China, the USA, India, Russia and Japan - which emit the majority of CO 2 emissions.

The price of carbon varies widely from country to country, scheme to scheme. However, the IMF calculates the global average price as only $2/tCO 2 .

Where should it be? Much higher, according to the following organisations: the High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices suggested at least $50-$100/tCO 2 by 2030, an OECD report suggested $120, while the 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that an effective tax would need to be at least $135.

That is just 2030. BP suggests the 2050 price could be $250 on some scenarios.

More sectors and countries need to be covered. "Pollution is a global externality that does not respect national boundaries" to quote an Aviva report. An obvious risk would be a customer preferring steel produced using cheaper coal fired electricity in China rather than more expensive 'green hydrogen' in Europe.

This leads onto the suggestion of a carbon border tax; last year, the European Commission began to consider such an import tariff.

Hence, geopolitics and finance will play a part - as well as encouraging big polluters such as China and India to curb their emissions, finance ministries will welcome new sources of revenue to help finance new 'green' deals and offset adverse side effects such as expensive fuel for lower income households.

A short-sighted response might be placing even more money into concentrated thematic funds with a technology emphasis and a green marketing campaign.

The obvious danger is momentum investing amidst growing valuation concerns - choosing some funds is in effect an active decision on the future price of Tesla.

Passive ESG funds have a role; for example S&P Carbon Price Risk Adjusted Indices have been launched to embed future carbon price risk into today's index constituents.