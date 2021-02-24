You're not on mute: Clear and committed plan to tackle macro issues more than a trend on virtual AGM season

With this year's AGM season poised to begin, investors are considering both the issues affecting the long-term future of 'UK plc' and the practicalities of another year of virtual AGM meetings.

The AGM season, which runs from March until September, provides a crucial window of opportunity for investors to hold boards to account on the way they're running their businesses. Shareholders will use the meetings to ask the difficult questions on issues such as executive pay and audit quality, to diversity and climate change.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, these meetings, which once took place in person, have mainly switched online.

Besides the risk of kitten filters and the tedious catchphrase of the pandemic "You're on mute", the real challenge is ensuring that an open discussion between shareholders and boards can continue.

Maintaining a live question and answer session, so shareholders can pose their questions to the board directors on the spot, is vital to this.

The pandemic has also thrown up new considerations for investors on executive pay and bonuses. Already a spark for shareholder revolts, investors have always made clear that pay should be linked to performance. This year, companies will need to listen particularly carefully to the mood music.

Investors will be looking closely to see that they are not insulating their executives from the economic realities of the pandemic, especially if their employees and shareholders have been affected financially.

Although a balance needs to be struck between rewarding those executives that have successfully navigated the choppy waters of the pandemic, investors will take a dim view of those companies who attempt to unduly reward executives, especially if they've furloughed staff or relied on government assistance.

In addition to the urgent short-term challenges, investors must have a keen eye towards the future to ensure that their investments will provide for the long-term goals of the millions of savers and pensioners they are investing on behalf of.

Climate change has become a pressing priority and one where investors have the opportunity to play their part in supporting companies transition to a more sustainable future.

If risks are not effectively measured and managed climate change could result in a significant loss of value in companies, ultimately hitting savers' pockets.

Progress relies on companies providing clear and consistent data on climate related metrics, such as their carbon emissions - without this investors are unable to take fully informed investment decisions.

That is why in this AGM season, investors will be pushing companies to bring their reporting up to scratch to comprehensively meet the criteria set out by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

Audit quality is once again at the top of investors' priorities and based on last year's report card companies need to make significant progress.

In 2020, the vast majority of the UK's largest companies failed to disclose how they have assessed the quality of their audit and only a fifth of the demonstrated how the audit committee had challenged management's judgement.