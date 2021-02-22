An intensive scare for the industry: Admitting to painful truths about racial inequality a big step towards healing it

This past year has seen a huge transformation in how the asset management industry discusses racial diversity in the workplace.

It is refreshing, and a relief, to see such a rapid progression, with reams of asset management firms - including the likes of Aegon, Federated Hermes and J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management - hiring heads of inclusion and diversity.

Several initiatives have also been launched in recent months in a push to raise awareness and tackle racial inequality, such as reboot., #10000BlackInterns and City Hive's second cohort for its mentorship programme.

In order to facilitate change, however, we must obtain the hard facts behind the anecdotal evidence in order to set tangible targets and, sadly, this does not always make for comfortable reading.

Last week, a report from the Black British Business Awards (BBBAs), in partnership with J.P. Morgan, aimed to unearth existing further data on racial equality, as well as provide guidelines for companies that are serious about engaging in positive change.

The Middle: Progressing Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Talent in the Workplace Through Collaborative Action comprised data from human resources directors, network leads and diversity and inclusion practitioners across UK-operated national and international firms.

It found that 64% of respondents' companies do attempt to capture information about the ethnic backgrounds of individuals in their companies.

However, only one-fifth of respondents publicly disclose this data, while 59% said these figures are rarely used in any employee-led initiatives.

The key concern, according to many participants, is companies are withholding any data that may not shine a positive light on their organisations.

In terms of how often companies' boards and executive committees receive information about the progression of black talent within the industry, only 4.3% said this occurs "always" while just 23.9% said this happens "often".

Some 42% of HR directors and 27% of D&I practitioners did not answer this question at all, suggesting they either do not know or are unwilling to disclose how much information on ethnic minority talent that they share with senior leaders.

Some leaders in the report said "data is super-secretive" or they "struggle to get data", while one diversity and inclusion practitioner admitted: "We did not share all of the stats at every single level. There were some stats about which we just felt, 'This is not going to work for us'."

If the research is anything to go by, addressing the racial imbalance across UK businesses requires holding up a mirror nobody wants to look into.

Sophie Chandauka, global COO of shared services and banking operations at Morgan Stanley and co-founder of the BBBAs, said companies must move beyond pledging to "surgically diagnosing their HR data" to identify practices that are producing differentiated outcomes for ethnic minority employees.

"There is no quick fix; organisations must commit to the journey in order to provide assurance to shareholders and other stakeholders that deep work is being done to drive meaningful change urgently," she said.

As painful as the initial shock may be, surgical diagnosis can only be achieved once the plaster is ripped off.

Information on the data that companies hold is a good start, but we must delve one layer further to see change.