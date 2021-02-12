Ignore the blind spots at your peril: Dasgupta Review raises awareness of ESG issues

On 2 February, a landmark review was released revealing the "devastating cost to nature" of our economic decision-making.

The Dasgupta Review, an independent 600-page study commissioned by the UK Government and led by University of Cambridge economist Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, warned the "blind spot" that has existed in economic thought and its engagement with nature is "endangering the prosperity of current and future generations".

The report reveals that human capital per person - the skills and experience possessed by individuals in terms of their value to a business or country - increased by 13% across the globe between 1992 and 2014, while produced capital per person doubled.

At the same time, however, the stock of natural capital per person - natural assets including geology, soil, air, water and all living things - fell by 40%.

Estimates also suggest that, in order to retain the world's current living standards, we would need to populate 1.6 Earths.

The review found that, while "most models" of economic growth and development take into consideration the fact that nature can only produce a finite supply of goods and services, the focus has been on pushing the technology sector with the belief that "in principle, it can overcome that exhaustibility".

Therefore, Professor Dasgupta warns humanity is treating itself as 'external' to nature and that, if we do not realise we are embedded rather than external to it, there will be dire consequences for us and our planet.

"We need to change how we think, act and measure success," the report explained. "Humanity faces an urgent choice. Continuing down our current path - where our demands on nature far exceed its capacity to supply - presents extreme risks and uncertainty for our economies."

It will not have gone unnoticed by investors that there has been a huge uptick in both supply and demand for ESG funds over recent years, and a surge in impact products that aim to proactively contribute towards a greener and more sustainable society.

According to a report from Morningstar released last Wednesday, assets in European sustainable funds hit €1.1trn in 2020, while a survey conducted by CoreData found 73% of UK fund buyers think all investment funds will incorporate ESG into their processes in the next five years.

Positive impact stocks - many of which directly relate to issues highlighted by the Dasgupta Report - are also seeing a surge in popularity among investors. For instance, the report points out food production is the single biggest driver of terrestrial biodiversity loss.

Market-leading producer of plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat has seen its share price almost triple since it floated in 2019, and is held across a wide variety of funds available in the IA universe.

It is clear the industry is heading in the right direction towards reducing its negative impact on biodiversity, but there is a long way still to go if we are to see tangible change.

"At their core, the problems we face today are no different from those our ancestors faced: how to find a balance between what humanity takes from nature and what we leave behind for our descendants," the report concludes.

"While our ancestors were incapable of affecting the Earth system as a whole, we are doing just that."