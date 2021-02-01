Separating fact from fiction: The City Hive Mentoring Mythbuster

Myth 1: Mentoring schemes should be free





For a mentoring scheme to be truly effective there needs to be a serious time commitment – not just from the mentor/mentee pairs.





Time needs to be taken to cover several areas such as reviewing the mentoring pairs and ensuring that the mentors have the correct training to support their mentees.





Funding an effective programme also keeps it free to access for those that need it most. Our programme also offers hand-on support for mentors and mentees from day one.



