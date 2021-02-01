Separating fact from fiction: The City Hive Mentoring Mythbuster

Ever wanted to mentor someone at your workplace, but feel you have the wrong guidance to go about it? City Hive founder and CEO Bev Shah sets the record straight with the ultimate mentoring mythbuster.
It is the sad but undeniable truth in the asset and wealth management industry that women and minorities are hugely underrepresented - across all job functions, and more so as seniority increases.
Unlike fund performance, the ethnicity and gender pay gaps are percentages that we would like to shrink not grow.
To do so, we can leverage the existing industry expertise. The City Hive cross company mentoring scheme has been designed to help address the continuing gender pay gap in our industry by unlocking that expertise, to support cultivating the female and minority talent pipeline.
We have had an overwhelmingly positive response to our scheme from our mentors and mentees - with Mirabaud Asset Management, Federated Hermes and Invesco already supporting the scheme - but we noticed there are significant misconceptions around how mentoring works, who benefits, and why we should even do it.
With this in mind, we have created the City Hive Mentoring Mythbuster (see gallery above) to separate the facts about our scheme from the fiction.