Not all earnings are created equal: Online retailers, gaming and diagnostics emerge as winners of 2020

After a rollercoaster year in the UK equity market in 2020, investors and commentators are looking forward to better news in 2021 as several Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out and Brexit is seen as done and dusted.

The pundits are predicting a period of reflation, talking up commodities and banks, which tend to benefit from rising interest rates, while anticipating a recovery in the hard-hit leisure, travel and retail sectors.

UK dividends will not recover until 2025 - Link Group

This optimism seems to ignore many uncomfortable realities. We are currently in the eye of the storm in regard to hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19.

There is a massive backlog of routine operations with hospital waiting lists now said to number over 4.5 million people.

The huge government programmes to subsidise the wages of furloughed employees have saddled the UK Government with debts at levels not seen since the second world war.

Many businesses have disappeared and those that have barely survived thus far may find they are unable to finance an upturn.

Long-term unemployment and retraining will also be costly. Shopping habits and working practices have likely changed permanently, with implications for real estate usage and values.

Of course, we are all itching to go on that longed-for holiday, to eat out again and enjoy our favourite leisure pursuits, but what then?

Many businesses have handled 2020 well and some have positively thrived. Pure online retailers, computer games publishers and diagnostic test kit providers have been particular winners. More generally though, the strong have become stronger, leaner, fitter.

The aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis taught us that beyond a relief rally lasting only a few months, the secret of wealth creation over the next decade lay in investing in businesses with strong finances, expanding markets and secular growth opportunities, and the ability to withstand competition through the possession of sustainable barriers to entry.

The UK stockmarket offers many such attractive combinations of growth and sustainability. In the domestic arena, one example is the long term trend for individuals having to take greater responsibility for their own retirement savings following the phasing out of defined benefit pension schemes.

Taking a bite out of the FAANGs: Look to Japan for challengers to Silicon Valley

This need is addressed by several listed branded investment platforms which possess network effects as they scale, and which also benefit from customer inertia and satisfaction inhibiting switching to alternative providers.

Another trend is the digitalisation of UK government services to citizens which understandably tends to favour suppliers with previous referenceable experience and trusted reputations for delivery.

The growth in online and hybrid retailing is most profitably addressed by having a well-known brand and a national network of (preferably low-cost) click and collect locations.