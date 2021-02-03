Go beyond numbers and platitudes: The fight for racial equality is far from over

This week marks the inaugural Race Equality Week, which aims to bring UK employers, organisations and individuals together to address issues affecting ethnic minority employees.

This year's theme is transparency and accountability - a hot topic within the asset management industry that has led to numerous calls to action over the years.

But while the industry - and we as journalists - have spent huge amounts of energy calling for improved factsheets, comprehensive fee breakdowns, more scrupulous regulation and greater portfolio transparency, accountability of an asset management firm and its practices must extend beyond charges.

According to research from Race Equality Matters, 70% of people do not think the companies they worked at had any form of action plan in place to improve racial diversity.

And, given that there are 12 black fund managers based in London but more than 4,000 funds in the IA universe alone, this is clearly an issue that must be addressed within our own industry, as well as more broadly.

The 'looking at your shoes' moment: Let's talk about race

While the numbers remain stark, a great deal has happened over recent months. As seen here, City Hive has this year partnered with #TalkAboutBlack to take in a second cohort of mentees, which will now include ethnic minorities as well as women.

Earlier this month, head of corporate communications EMEA at State Street Noreen Shah founded reboot., which aims to harness the power of storytelling to inspire, encourage and educate black members of the asset management industry and allies.

We also saw the launch of #100BlackInterns in August last year, which soon became #10000BlackInterns after a huge surge in demand.

Back in May, BlackRock's Gavin Lewis, LGIM's Justin Onuekwusi and Impax's Darren Johnson launched the #IAM campaign, which looked to provide the opportunity for ethnic minorities and allies within the industry to rewrite their own narratives and fight harmful stereotypes.

And, of course, October this year will mark the three-year anniversary of the industry's #TalkAboutBlack campaign, a movement founded by senior black investment professionals to lead the ethnicity workstream of the Diversity Project.

In fact, the Diversity Project itself has now been in existence for almost five years, and continues to expand its calls to action across different areas including neurodiversity, socioeconomic diversity and military veterans.

IAM... Gavin Lewis - BlackRock MD on the things that matter to him

There is a lot for this industry to be proud of, and events over the last year have highlighted the fact that compassion and the desire for positive change runs rife across the asset management industry.

The fight is far from over though and, through the continuation of launches such as Race Equality Week - and more importantly unwavering support for such initiatives - we can only move closer towards the ultimate goal of everybody being able to bring their whole selves to work.