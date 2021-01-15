The decade of decarbonisation: Which three sectors will reap the rewards?

Decarbonisation will be one of the most important themes for investors, as well as the economy and society in general, over the next decade and beyond.

It is a supercycle supported by strong political and economic tailwinds - such as Europe's multi-trillion euro New Green Deal, announced in 2019. This deal is more than just a vision, decarbonisation is policy in motion.

The €4trn commitment over the next decade includes a legally binding target to cut emissions by a minimum of 55% by 2030, versus 1990 levels.

It is equivalent to an incremental investment of more than 2% of GDP per annum over the next decade - which could create an additional 20 million jobs.

China has also become increasingly vocal about its concerns with greenhouse gas emissions, in a bid to reduce city-based pollution. The country is looking to become a global leader in electric vehicles (EV) and could account for as much as 40% of worldwide EV sales by 2025.

Moving to the US, despite the lack of recent headlines, the US has been going greener. For example, the southwest of the country has one of the richest solar resources globally, with more than 10,000 gigawatts of utility-scale solar plants.

Meanwhile, the Midwest has tremendous wind resources throughout the entire year. While the US, unlike Europe, does not have hard emission targets in place, we expect see similar amounts of incremental investment - similar to 2% of GDP over the next decade.

Our global equity portfolio exposure to the beneficiaries of decarbonisation and infrastructure investment has recently grown to about 15% and is diversified across three key groups: capital providers, materials companies and enablers.

Capital providers

We have a 5% exposure to capital providers, the power companies deploying renewables and greening the grid.

One of our key holdings is EDF, Europe's largest low carbon electricity producer. It owns world scale nuclear, hydropower and renewable assets.

EDF is also well-advanced in its discussions with the regulator to not only increase the price it receives for regulated nuclear power output, which would materially boost returns, but also undertake a potentially value-creating company split - which could see the company separate its nuclear and renewables business into a separate entity.

This entity will likely become one of the largest owners and operators of renewable assets in Europe and is materially undervalued within the larger group.

Materials companies

We have about 3% in materials companies, primarily global aluminium producer Norsk Hydro.

Aluminium smelting might often be thought of as an old-world industry, but usage is increasingly new world, given its light-weighting and recyclable properties.

Producing aluminium is incredibly energy intensive, which has typically meant a reliance on cheap coal.

However, Norsk Hydro produces its aluminium from predominantly hydropower, resulting in an approximately 80% lower carbon footprint than coal-based producers.

Demand for lower-carbon aluminium will have a profound effect on the supply side too, and autos are a great example. The average car today uses around 180kg of aluminium per vehicle.

Larger EVs, in a bid to offset battery weight, are increasingly replacing steel with aluminium. For example, the Tesla Model S and the Audi 8 Tron use 700kg-800kg of aluminium per vehicle.