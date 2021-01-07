Injecting new life: How to fill the gaping hole in support for R&D intensive businesses at late-stage funding

This week's rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has shone a spotlight on the importance of research & development (R&D) in tackling the greatest challenges faced by humanity. It is a knowledge-intensive businesses whose years of work goes on to underpin the greatest leaps in mankind.

For example, anyone who saw the BBC Panorama programme "The Race for a Vaccine" will know the science behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine came from years of deep technological work on ways to adapt viruses with small amounts of genetic material to vaccinate against a much feared (but expected) pandemic.

This amazing outcome, as well as the other work carried out by universities during this crisis, such as modelling, has reinforced the UK Government's commitment to make the UK a global 'scientific superpower'.

The UK is already a world leader in R&D, with universities such as Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London producing high quality spin-outs with significant intellectual property in the sectors of tomorrow including artificial intelligence, big data, life sciences, cleantech, medtech and quantum computing.

Is the UK facing a 'lost decade' in R&D investment?

This position is likely to be enhanced further given the UK Government's commitment to increase R&D spending to £22bn per year. Moving into our post-Brexit world, this grassroots investment will help put the UK in a strong position to tackle many of the world's challenges, as well as delivering growth to 'UK plc'.

The Government recognises that both private and public investment is required to meet its 'scientific superpower' objectives. This partnership forms the basis for enterprise investment schemes and venture capital trusts, and the Government is particularly keen for more private capital to be invested into R&D intensive businesses, which is why it announced the new Knowledge Intensive EIS funds last March.

These funds have been designed to reduce the tax date uncertainty and the administration of investing in EIS funds, in order to encourage increased EIS investment, and it will be interesting to see which companies have the required deal flow to launch these quite specific funds.

This investment in R&D and encouragement for early-stage investing creates a vibrant spin-out and start-up scene. However, more can certainly be done to help encourage institutional funds invest in later-stage investment opportunities as these companies develop.

For instance, research conducted with Beauhurst shows the level of investment for R&D/IP-heavy businesses that the Government is looking to support is below that of other areas within venture capital. It also shows a lower rate of investment in later-stage companies.