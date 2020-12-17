Deal or no deal: When will the UK equity tide turn?

Since the start of the year to time of writing (2 December), the FTSE 100 and All-Share indices have languished at the bottom of the pack, having fallen by 12.7% and 11.4% respectively while all other major regional indices have achieved positive year-to-date returns.

Even the MSCI Europe ex UK index, which is one of the worst performers this year, is up 6.3% according to data from FE fundinfo.

There are numerous reasons UK equities have struggled this year.

While markets around the world plummeted sharply in March as the coronavirus pandemic reared its head on a global scale, the FTSE 100 simply did not rebound to the same extent as other markets, given its strong value bias and hefty weightings to incumbent banks and oil and gas stocks, its minimal weightings to technology and healthcare companies, the dominance of US tech mega caps, the UK Government's arguably poor handling of the pandemic, a record number of dividend cuts and the looming Brexit transition deadline creeping ever closer.

When considering these factors in aggregate, it is unsurprising UK equities are left trailing in the dust.

But as always, it is times like this in stockmarkets that contrarian investors begin to get excited. Within the IA UK All Companies sector itself, growth funds have lost 3.5% while value has plunged by 26.8% over the past three years, as investors have kept their UK allocations defensive even before the pandemic.

This means the growth/value gap in the sector is now far wider than it was at the peak of the dotcom boom, according to data from Refinitiv.

Over the last year though, it seems as though investors are either switching their UK allocation from growth to value, or are entering new positions in UK value funds.

Refinitiv research shows value funds have seen inflows of £3.4bn while their growth counterparts have had £2bn of inflows over 12 months to the end of October.

"You might expect money to follow performance. But that is not the case," Refinitiv's Dewi John said.

Indeed, while many UK equity managers are positive in terms of finding new attractively valued opportunities for their portfolios compared to previous years - with the UK equity market being as cheap relative to the global average than it has been in 50 years, according to FTdata - some believe it could still be some time before we see a market recovery.

Jonathan Brown, a UK equities fund manager at Invesco, believes UK small caps will benefit "disproportionately" from any form of Brexit resolution - which he predicts will end up happening "at the 11th hour" - but that even so, it could take two to three years before the market area returns to favour.

Fidelity's Alex Wright agrees that a mean reversion could take time, but has been adding to more domestic-focused names in his portfolio such as Halfords and Dixons, car distributors, DIY stocks and housebuilders.

"Deal or no deal, the end of negotiations should lift some of the uncertainty that has plagued UK equities for the past five years," he added.