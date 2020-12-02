Spending Review offers glimpse into future direction of travel - but are more plans coming down the track?

Last Wednesday (25 November), Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the latest Spending Review that the UK's economic crisis has "only just begun", despite positive vaccine-related and health-related news over recent weeks.

As a result of unprecedented fiscal spending in order to cope with an unprecedented crisis, borrowing is set to reach 19% of GDP by the time the year is out - the highest level in peacetime history.

Yet despite the worrying figures, Sunak remains willing to invest to stimulate growth through infrastructure spending, having pledged £2bn to the transport sector and a total spend of £280bn to continue navigating the economic impacts of coronavirus.

Robert Alster, CIO at Close Brothers Asset Management, said this will be "critical" as two "major, generation-defining adjustments" come to the fore over the coming months.

"The economy will have to simultaneously adjust to the post-pandemic world, assuming vaccination programmes are successfully rolled out, while also reacting to life after Brexit," he reasoned.

"The Chancellor's Spending Review offers a glimpse into the Government's thinking, which at this point appears to be targeting investment in high value areas of the economy."

Indeed, astute listeners will have noticed the topic of Brexit remained off the cards throughout the review, as did any mention of widely anticipated tax rises in order to address the country's burgeoning debt levels.

"With so many question marks around where the money will come from for this gigantic multi-billion pandemic bailout, investors will be waiting with bated breath for next year's Spring Budget to see where the axe will fall," said Becky O'Connor, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor.

Sunak's Spending Review 'sobering' as Covid-19 leaves 'scars' on UK economy

Meanwhile, Chase de Vere's Nigel Green pointed out that mentions of investing in industries of the future - particularly given the UK's sudden increased dependence on technology - were also omitted.

"Fintech is the future of financial services, which makes up 6% of GDP in the UK. Why did the government not capitalise on this? Especially when Britain is already a global leader in the sector," he argued.

With the Brexit transition deadline now only a month away, and with the UK yet to begin reaping the direct benefits of a vaccine, there are likely significant areas of the economy where greater clarity is required before further plans are announced.

Alster concurred with O'Connor that difficult, and likely unpopular, decisions will be "coming down the track" next year.

"This might indicate the future direction of travel, as the UK enters this period of transition."