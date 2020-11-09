Futureproofing and resiliency in asset management post-pandemic

The events of 2020 have provided a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring your business is resilient to a whole range of challenges.

Supporting systems access and facilitating efficient and secure communications from non-office locations has become paramount to successfully navigating this difficult and uncertain environment.

But while investment in technology and adapting to remote work is undoubtedly front of mind for most businesses, there is also workplace evolution happening at a macro level.

I believe that Covid-19 has put pressure on businesses to rethink the role each firm plays in the broader tapestry of the industry and the communities in which they operate.

Across all industries, the effects of the pandemic have refocused attention on social issues such as work-life balance, mental wellbeing, and even workforce diversity—and while upgrading your technology will certainly help meet more obvious challenges of the pandemic, there is much more change happening as firms address latent social shifts.

The future success of the asset management sector will not just be determined by those with the biggest technology budgets, it will depend upon understanding where the industry fits in modern society.

Embracing this will help engage staff at all levels with a company's strategy and goals, improving job satisfaction and talent retention.

The importance of diversity

Asset managers must tackle diversity issues in a sensitive, but determined way.

The industry is very aware that improving diversity - whether that is gender or ethnic minority diversity - is important but that recognition is yet to convert to real, meaningful action.

Initiatives such as the recent #100BlackInterns programme make for good headlines, but their ability to have a lasting impact that truly takes root within an organisation are questionable. The industry needs to go further - faster.

Asset managers have huge potential to create positive impacts, by fully encouraging and contributing to the growth of ESG investing and by shaping a strong, positive and inclusive corporate culture.

A more diverse workforce will improve a company's resilience by expanding its knowledge base and range of perspectives.

Technology will also play a crucial role in improving and maintaining diversity. By enabling new ways of working, asset managers can make themselves more accessible to people from different backgrounds, who can in turn provide positive input into the evolution of a company's culture.

Bringing in more viewpoints from across different communities will also help asset managers to engage with more individual investors and potential clients.

A diverse workforce stands a much greater chance of engaging successfully with underserved sections of the population than a staff recruited from a smaller pool.

Asset managers should be asking themselves challenging questions about their roles as capital allocators, employers and significant contributors to global society.

What kind of business do you want to become? What do we want the asset management industry to look like in the future? How do we create the investment sector we want both for today and for tomorrow?

Creating an open and honest conversation on these themes will allow us as an industry to better understand our place in society and how we can shape it for the better.

The time to act is now. The future of the asset management sector depends on it.

David Higgins is managing director - EMEA practice lead at Citisoft