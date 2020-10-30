A Nightmare on Regent Street? The ghost of retail past even store credit cannot bury

In August 2019, my wife and I ordered a dining room table from a fancy store in London at a not-so-insignificant cost.

As we celebrate our second Halloween since then, we still await a third table after the first two were delivered with clear defects.

We have had many visits from the store's employees and even an independent assessor, yet we are still dining on a wobbly table.

David Coombs: Our 'abrupt turn' on UK equities

To cut a long story very short the store keeps blaming its suppliers, completely ignoring the fact that we purchased the table from them, not the suppliers.

We constantly have to chase to get updates and it feels like the store is dragging its feet. I mean, it has been more than a year!

The customer is key

So why, other than for catharsis, am I sharing my retail nightmare with you?

For some time, we have banged on about customer experience being a key part of our analysis of our potential investments. Without customers, you do not have a business.

Obvious, I know. But - especially in the UK - many retailers seem to be forgetting that and giving their customers terrible service.

Sometimes, businesses can get away with treating their clients poorly - usually when there is no alternative, like a water company or a specialised supplier of replacement parts.

But even then, treat people badly enough and they will move their factory to get away from you, or replace their machines so they do not have to deal with you anymore. Retailers are at the very tip of the pointy end of customer whims.

Typically, there is no ongoing tie to their customers. They have to make shopping so pleasant, easy and enjoyable that the customer never thinks about looking for an alternative.

This is the quiet underlying strength of Amazon: it's no flashy boutique, yet I know I can buy in an instant, have it delivered tomorrow and returned the day after if it's not what I ordered.

I can honestly say that my not-so-recent furniture purchase is my worst ever customer experience. And I have flown Ryanair. So, no prizes for guessing whether I will be a repeat customer...

Retailers fighting the wrong ground

Because of this difficult environment, retail has generally been a bare area for our multi-asset portfolio funds in the past few years.

I think in many ways, though, a lot of retailers have been bleating so much about the rise of Amazon and other e-commerce specialists and the unfair playing field that they have forgotten to look in the mirror.

Retailers, and indeed some wholesalers, have rolled out less-slick websites and cobbled together inefficient distribution systems to try to beat their digital rivals on convenience and/or price.

Rodrigs adds to internet retailers to benefit from Covid trends

Meanwhile, many have neglected their actual stores. I think a good number of people would like to shop in person, yet when they do it is often terrible.

What has been lacking in most retailers is innovation and the capital needed to shift their ancient business models. Many do not have the courage to exit markets where competition is fruitless and find new markets that are either inadequately serviced or that are niche and of little interest to the mass market volume players.

It is in such niches, cultivated by savvy operators, that you find some rare success stories. These include US wholesale bargain warehouse Costco, beauty destination chain Ulta Beauty and shoe giant Nike (all of which we own in our multi-asset portfolio funds), as well as near-enough-cult Apple (which we do not own). Not too many UK names there, you will note.